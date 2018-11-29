search on deccanchronicle.com
Man stabbed to death with butcher's knife on busy Hyderabad road

ANI
Published Nov 29, 2018, 9:56 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 9:56 am IST
Abdul Khaja, the accused, and Shakeer Quereshi, the man who was killed, own auto rickshaws and rent them out.
 The two fought over an issue on Wednesday on the main road, following which, Khaja stabbed Quereshi multiple times on the neck. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: An auto driver has been arrested by the Hyderabad Police for allegedly stabbing a man to death on a busy road with a butcher's knife. A video of the incident has also been recovered.

Abdul Khaja, the accused, and Shakeer Quereshi, the man who was killed, own auto rickshaws and rent them out.

 

The two fought over an issue on Wednesday on the main road, following which, Khaja stabbed Quereshi multiple times on the neck. He died on the spot, senior police officer Amber Kishor said.

"The accused was caught on the spot and has been taken into custody. A case is being registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code," the police said.

The body of Qureshi has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

