Vizag will be most modern capital: Speaker

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 29, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2022, 7:26 am IST
AP Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram (Image: DC/ file))
VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam City, with all its inbuilt facilities, will emerge as the most-modern capital, said assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram while addressing the general body meeting of the zilla parishad in Srikakulam on Friday.

Appreciating the moving of a resolution by ZPTC members in support of the three-capitals plan of the state government, the Speaker said this would ensure comprehensive development of the state and its benefits would go to all districts.

“Visakhapatnam City has two ports, a railway station, an airport, National Highway and much more. The port city needs less funds to turn it into a modern capital,’’ the Speaker said.

He said the proposed coastal corridor would hasten the development process on the industrial front.

The Bhogapuram International Airport, the modern fishing harbour and educational institutions of international repute would add to the infrastructure strength of Visakhapatnam, he said.

Appealing to the people to fight for the three capitals, the Speaker said Srikakulam, the “home of revolutions” in the past, would not hesitate to launch another movement to ensure implementation of the 3-capitals plan.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Piriya Vijaya, while supporting the resolution for the three capitals, explained the benefits of decentralization. She said due to the backwardness of the region, lakhs of people have been migrating to other places in search of a livelihood. The resolution was passed unanimously.

Local MLAs Kambala Jogulu, V Kalavathi, Reddy Santi, MLCs Duvvada Srinivas and Palavalasa Vikrant, while supporting the resolution, said this was a wise decision. The backward district of Srikakulam stands to gain a lot from this decision, they said.

Tags: visakhapatnam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


