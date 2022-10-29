  
Nation Crime 29 Oct 2022 Law Tribunal accuses ...
Nation, Crime

Law Tribunal accuses city realtor of fraudulent transfer of shares

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 29, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2022, 8:03 am IST
The case relates to transfer of 1,000 shares held by one Dr Mohd Iftekaruddin to Abdul Rahman Hadi Ali, an NRI based in Saudi Arabia.— Representational Image/DC
  The case relates to transfer of 1,000 shares held by one Dr Mohd Iftekaruddin to Abdul Rahman Hadi Ali, an NRI based in Saudi Arabia.— Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: Ruling that they had played fraud in transfer of shares, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered the city-based Hira Multi Construction Ventures Pvt Ltd (HMCL) to rectify the records suitably.

“We have no hesitation to hold that the respondents (HMCL) indulged in fraud and perpetuating fraudulent acts,” observed the bench, comprising A. Veera Brahma Rao (technical) and Dr N.V. Ramakrishna Badrinath (judicial) in a recent order pertaining to illegal transfer of shares.

The case relates to transfer of 1,000 shares held by one Dr Mohd Iftekaruddin to Abdul Rahman Hadi Ali, an NRI based in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched an investigation into the allegations of money laundering by Habib Abdul Razzaq Hadi Ali Baghdadi, who owns HMCL. A case was underway in NCLT against HMCL, which the petitioners alleged, got 118 acres of land registered in its name from another company, Greenspace Mega Resorts, without paying sale consideration.

In another fraud, HMCL, after entering into a development agreement with the Dream Valley group, which developed an international golf course and gated community project, unilaterally sent notices cancelling the agreement.

Dr Iftekaruddin approached the NCLT stating that he was allotted 1.51 per cent shares in HMCL in 2008 but found in the 2019 annual returns submitted to the Registrar of Companies that his shareholding was zero. He informed the NCLT that he neither expressed his intent to sell shares nor had he received any sale consideration.

DR Iftekaruddin alleged that the shares were transferred to Abdul Rahman Hadi Ali without following the procedure  laid down in the Companies Act. Though he approached the company with a request to rectify the register of members as per provisions of 59 of Act, the latter did not act.

HMCL argued that it had uploaded financial statements every year in the public domain and complained that the transfer of shares that were over 10 years back was time-barred. It initially informed the Bench that it received a letter seeking transfer of shares but later said the request was made orally during telephonic conversations.

The NCLT, however, pointed out that transfer of shares should not be registered except on production of instrument of transfer duly stamped, which was missing in the present case. It also referred to the discrepancy of the company claiming to have transferred the shares in 2009 and showing a financial transaction that took place between the two parties in 2006. With regard to delay in approaching NCLT, the bench said time limit will apply from the date the fraud was noticed.

...
Tags: national company law tribunal (nclt), hira multi construction ventures pvt ltd (hmcl), greenspace mega resorts, dream valley group
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 30 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Taking to the streets in addition to the candidates themselves, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy from the BJP, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy from the TRS and Palvai Sravanthi of Congress, were senior leaders from the three parties. — DC Image

Munugode bypoll: Political parties campaign in full swing

The largest display of knitted hats/caps was achieved by the Air Force Wives Welfare Association in New Delhi, India on 15 October 2022. — Twitter

AFWWA distributes woollen caps to underprivileged

This offer is valid from Saturday till November 10. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Free stroke screening at Medicover Hospital

OBCs constitute over 50 per cent of the population and most states, including Telangana, had adopted unanimous resolutions in their respective Assemblies for a clear-cut caste census in 2021. — Representational Image/AFP

Conduct OBC census, BC panel to Modi



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Uttar Pradesh Dalit sisters death: 6 accused arrested

Security personnel outside a mortuary during post-mortem of one of two minor Dalit sisters allegedly raped and murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

NIA team visits Amaravati to probe chemist's murder

An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being manhandled by the public as police take him away after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, (PTI)

Sports Minister Srinivas Goud blames HCA for Gymkhana stampede

Minister V. Srinivas Goud. (DC File Image)

Kidnapped California Sikh family, including 8-month-old baby, found dead

All four Sikh family members, including an eight-month-old baby girl, who were kidnapped in the US state of California earlier this week, have been found dead in an orchard. (ANI)

NIA crackdown against PFI in Telangana, AP for ‘terror acts’

A file photo of National Investigative Agency personnel. About 27 PFI members were detained and being questioned in relation to inciting violence and engaging in terrorism, including disguising
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham