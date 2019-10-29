Nation Crime 29 Oct 2019 IndiGo employee, gir ...
IndiGo employee, girlfriend caught at Kochi airport using fake ID to get concession

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
An IndiGo airline employee and his friend were caught at Kochi airport in Kerala for using a fake identification (ID) card to get concessional air tickets, officials said on Tuesday.
Kochi: An IndiGo airline employee and his friend were caught at Kochi airport in Kerala for using a fake identification (ID) card to get concessional air tickets, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the incident took place on October 26 when CISF personnel intercepted a 23-year-old woman after they found some discrepancies in her Aadhaar ID card.

 

CCTV surveillance of the terminal area showed that the woman was accompanied by a man, Rakesh Vyas, an IndiGo airline employee posted at Bhubaneswar airport, the officials said.

It was found that the woman was in a relationship with Rakesh Vyas and was using the Aadhaar card of his sister to avail the concessional airline travel ticket, they said.

Rakesh Vyas has a valid airport entry pass.

The two had "replaced" the woman's original photo on the Aadhaar card with the photo of the employee's sister, the officials said.

"IndiGo airlines confirmed that both the passengers were travelling on staff tickets issued by them," a senior CISF official said.

The accused have been handed over to the police for committing the offence of impersonation, the official said.

 

...
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


