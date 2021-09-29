Nation Crime 29 Sep 2021 Major cricket bettin ...
Nation, Crime

Major cricket betting racket busted in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 29, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2021, 6:45 am IST
Material worth Rs 2.21 crore seized by Cyberabad police; 23 arrested
Madhapur Zone Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police on Wednesday unearthed multiple cricket betting rackets and nabbed 23 persons in that connection. (Photo:Twitter)
 Madhapur Zone Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police on Wednesday unearthed multiple cricket betting rackets and nabbed 23 persons in that connection. (Photo:Twitter)

HYDERABAD: In a major haul, the Madhapur Zone Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police on Wednesday unearthed multiple cricket betting rackets and nabbed 23 persons in that connection.

Officials seized Rs 93 lakh cash, eight laptops and 275 mobile phones apart from tabs, computers, television sets and five cars, all together valued at Rs 2.21 crore

 

Police officials received credible information about betting being organized at seven places in Madhapur zone. They conducted raids at Miyapur, Bachupally, Gachibowli and Mailardevpally and apprehended the accused.

They have been identified as Chintha Venu, Vaduvu Ajay kumar, Jella Suresh, Kunappareddy Durga pavan Kumar, Thirumani Mani Kanta, Kollati Manikanta, P Srinivas, Durgaprasad Kollati, D Sundara Rama Raju, M Jaya Srinivas, Nagalla Rakesh, Jammu Nagaraju, Turrella Sai, Godavarthi Venkatesh, Atluri Ranjith Kumar, Kota Sai Naveen, Boppa Venkatesh, Ganni Kalyan Kumar, Pathi Pati Ramu, Eadara Ravi, Ganni Ravi Teja, Kamagani Satheesh and Mallikarjun Chary. Police are looking out for seven more persons involved in the racket.

 

“The racket operates in four layers. The first layer comprises a main bookie, the second has a sub-bookie, third has a bookie and the last layer includes punters. The main bookie is Maha, a resident of Vijayawada, who organizes the online cricket betting. The other accused Suresh, Chintha Venu, Godavarthi Venkatesh took the main line access from Maha. The odds and ratings of gamblers and punters can be seen from time to time in online betting apps like Fancy Life Entertainment Application, Live Line Guru, Cricket Mazza, Lotus, Bet-365 and Bet fair which is provided by agents” said Stephen Raveendra, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad.   

 

Officials said that most of the transactions are done online and in cash when it is in large amounts.

“The network of bookies has trapped many youth in the city and got them addicted to playing high stakes,” he added.

Meanwhile, officials have identified Bet 365, MPL, Betway, Dream Guru, My 11 Circle, Bet 365, Coral, Bwin, 777 Bet, Dafabet, Winner, Cricket Betting 2020, Just Bet, Betfred, Lotus Cricket Line, as illegal betting apps and asked the public to refrain from using them.

“There is scope for Cyber theft of data of bank accounts and personal data, which may result in unauthorized money transfer and blackmailing using personal photos, data, etc” said a police official.

 

Information about betting and other related information may be shared with Cyberabad police on their WhatsApp No. 94906-17444.

...
Tags: cricket betting, cyberabad police, stephen raveendra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 30 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

UGC secretary Prof. Rajnish Jain and CTU vice-chancellor TV Kattimani studying the land for Central Tribal University in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

UGC identifies 611 acres of land for Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh

Delhi Congress workers hold placards reading 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal' stage a protest against senior party leader Kapil Sibal outside his residence, hours after Sibal reiterated demands sweeping reforms raised by G-23 leaders in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Ghulam Nabi Azad writes to Sonia Gandhi, asks for urgent CWC meet

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at Nabanna in Howrah, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (PTI)

Luizinho Faleiro joins Trinamul Congress

Paramillitary jawans stand guard at a polling station on the eve of Bhabanipur constituency by-polls, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (PTI)

Heavy rains in Bhowanipore: Didi vote today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Gunmen dressed as lawyers kill gangster Gogi inside Rohini court, 2 attackers dead

Jitender Maan alias Gogi, who carried a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon by a team of Special Cell last year in March, according to police. (Representational Image - ANI)

UP student gang-raped, her friend beaten up in Mysore's Chamundi Hills

News

TN honour-killing: One sentenced to death, policeman among those sentenced to life

On Friday, the Cuddalore District Principal court awarded death sentence to Kannagi's brother Maruthupandi and life term to the rest, including her father, a police inspector who was then sub-inspector and the retired DSP who served as inspector then, for alleged mishandling of the case.

13-yr-old Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon

Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri. (Representational Image)

3 Tamil Nadu fishermen attacked, robbed mid sea by Lankan fishers

The fishermen from Arucottuthurai near Vedaranyam came under attack when they were fishing a few knots south east off Kodiakarai coast. (Representational image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->