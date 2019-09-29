Bite marks on chest help police nab rape accused

He dragged her to secluded place in the area where he raped her. (Photo: Representational)

Thane: Police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman in Thane area of Maharashtra on the basis of bite marks on his chest, an official said this morning.

The accused, Lakhan Devkar, caught hold of the 50-year-old woman, when she was returning home alone on June 23 this year.

He dragged her to secluded place in the area where he raped her, police inspector Balaji Pandhre said.

The woman was admitted to a local hospital and she lodged a police complaint.

While probing the incident, the police analysed CCTV footage of the area, made inquiries at several local eateries and slums and labour colonies, Pandhre said.

"After spotting the accused in some of the video clips of the area, he was called for questioning and found bite marks on his chest," Pandhre said.

"The accused confessed to the crime and said the survivor bit him on his chest in an attempt to resist the move," the police said.

"The accused was arrested on Saturday and was charged on several counts, including rape and criminal intimidation," Pandhre added.

