search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Man’s head cut off after quarrel, third beheading case in K'taka this month

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 29, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
Pashupati (24) attacked and beheaded Girish (28) after the latter made some disrespectful remarks against his mother.
'Pashupati killed the victim at Chikkabagilu village and brought the head to the Malavalli town police station. The accused claimed that he had killed the victim over a petty quarrel. We are investigating the case,' said Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Mandya’s superintendent of police.  (Representational Image)
 'Pashupati killed the victim at Chikkabagilu village and brought the head to the Malavalli town police station. The accused claimed that he had killed the victim over a petty quarrel. We are investigating the case,' said Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Mandya’s superintendent of police.  (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: In another case, a man cut off another man’s head after their quarrel turned violent and brought the severed head to a police station in Karnataka’s Mandya district where he surrendered. It is the third incident of beheading reported in this month.

According to a Hindustan Times report, police said, on Saturday, Pashupati (24) attacked and beheaded Girish (28) after the latter made some disrespectful remarks against his mother.

 

“Pashupati killed the victim at Chikkabagilu village and brought the head to the Malavalli town police station. The accused claimed that he had killed the victim over a petty quarrel. We are investigating the case,” said Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Mandya’s superintendent of police. 

The previous incidents go back to on September 11, when Satish cut off wife’s head after suspecting her of having an illicit relationship and surrendered the severed head at Chikmagalur’s Ajjampura police station.

In Chikkaballpur district, Azeez Saddam beheaded his wife. He also suspected his wife was having an affair.

Tags: crime, severed head, beheading incidents, man's head cut off
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UP teen shoves electric wire up penis to arouse self, needs surgery

The bizarre tale, revealed in a prestigious medical journal, did not explain what other objects the man had placed in his urethra in the past. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucknow man's penis rots after allergic reaction to 'extended pleasure' condom

The man went to King George's Medical University in Lucknow, India after his penis began to swell up. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fuel prices continue to touch new heights, petrol costs Rs 90.75/ litre in Mumbai

As per India’s pricing mechanism, the demotic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.
 

World Heart Day: 3 recipes for healthy heart

Consuming 43 grams of dry-roasted, lightly salted almonds every day reduced hunger and improved dietary vitamin E.
 

Flying high: Los Angeles International Airport now lets passengers carry cannabis

Agents won't take the drug away but will summon the police and let them deal with it. (Photo: AFP)
 

Drinking pint of beer a day helps boost men's performance in bed

The study says that men who have a small regular drink are less likely to be a flop than drunkards. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Newly wed woman gangraped by husband's relatives, 'tantrik' in Haryana

'She told us that on the first day of her marriage, the family had called a occultist at home. After administration of some intoxicating substance, she was made to have sexual intercourse with her husband's elder brother and her sister-in-law's husband,' the father alleged in the complaint. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Man cons ex-boss of Rs 98,000

Cyber crime police said that Bhagathi joined the company as a travel desk executive on July 10, 2018, but was terminated after 15 days for his non-performance and negligence issues. (Representional Image)

Bengaluru: Busted! Academy of fake degrees

Arjun

Hyderabad: Property worth Rs 45 lakh looted

On Friday morning, when he returned home, he saw that the lock of the main door was broken and about Rs 20 lakh cash and gold ornaments weighing about 12 tolas were stolen from the house. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Sodom victim sent again for medical test

On Thursday, the mother of the boy, who is studying Class II at the school, lodged a complaint against the school principal Ramana alleging sodomy. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham