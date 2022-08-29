Most rape victims in Telangana knew their perpetrators

Hyderabad: Almost 99.5 per cent of rape victims in Telangana knew their perpetrators. Besides, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau, 129 (15.67 per cent) rapists were family members. The report was released on Sunday.
Of the over 823 rape cases reported in Telangana during the year, 819
victims knew their perpetrators. The accused in 509 (61.8%) cases were
either friends or friends through online platforms or live-in partners. In
only four cases, the perpetrators did not know the victims, the report says.
Statistics for south Indian states show that in Andhra Pradesh (99.6 per
cent), Karnataka (98.2), Kerala (99.6) and Tamil Nadu (98.3) of victims knew
the accused.
Rajasthan tops in all categories.
Nationwide figures
Rape accused known to victims
Total cases reported: 31,677
Accused known to victims: 30,571
From the family: 2,424
Friends/live in partners/separated husbands: 12,951
Family friends/ neighbours/employers: 15,196
Not known to the victim: 1,106...