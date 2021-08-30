Nation Crime 29 Aug 2021 Woman SI ends life a ...
Woman SI ends life at police training hostel in Vizianagaram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 30, 2021, 12:36 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2021, 12:36 am IST
SP Deepika Patil said Bhavani might have ended her life due to personal reasons
A woman police sub-inspector in East Godavari committed suicide at the Police Training College hostel in Vizianagaram on Sunday. (Representational Photo:ANI)
VISAKHAPATNAM: A woman police sub-inspector in East Godavari committed suicide at the Police Training College hostel in Vizianagaram on Sunday. Deceased K. Bhavani who belonged to the 2018 batch of SIs had been posted at Sakhinetipalli police station.

Bhavani belongs to Salempalem village of Koduru mandal in Krishna district and went to the police training college in Vizianagaram for in-service training. According to PTC officials, Bhavani completed her training on Saturday and was scheduled to return to her workstation in the evening.

 

She, however, stayed back and hanged herself to the ceiling fan. SP Deepika Patil said Bhavani might have ended her life due to personal reasons.

According to the SP, Bhavani told her roommate that she would stay back and visit the Simhachalam temple on Sunday. The roommate vacated the premises and left. Bhavani bolted the door from inside. The following morning, the PTC staff saw her hanging from the ceiling with a chunni.

The police sent the body to the local government hospital for postmortem and began an investigation.

Tags: police training college
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram


