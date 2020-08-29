Hyderabad cops release pics of Covid-19 prisoners who escaped from hospital

The four Covid-19 positive prisoners who escaped from Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad: Javed (clockwise from top left), Somasundar, Abdul Arbaz, and P Narsaiah.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have announced a reward for information on the whereabouts of four prisoners who escaped from Hyderabad's main Covid treatment facility, the Gandhi Hospital early on Thursday morning.

Releasing their photographs, the police invited the public to share any information they may have about the fugitives.

The four prisoners--two convicts M Somasunder and P Narsaiah, and two undertrials Md Abdul Arbaz and Md Javed had been admitted for treatment at Gandhi Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. They were placed in a special ward for prisoners on the second floor of the hospital.

Sometime during the night of August 26-27, the four prisoners escaped. They prised apart the iron bars of a window in the washroom, used a rope fashioned from bedsheets to climb down with and made good their escape.

The police have no clue where they went. Officials involved in the investigation said they are worried that the four men would spread the disease to people they may come in contact with.

“The prisoners did not leave any clues that could help us trace them. The families and friends of the fugitives, as well as their close acquaintances have been approached for help,” said one official. At the time of their escape, all the prisoners were in civilian clothes and not in prison uniforms.

The four runaway prisoners were part of a group of 16 prisoners receiving Covid-19 treatment in the special ward at Gandhi Hospital.

Arbaz and Javed had been caught less than a week ago by the Rajendranagar and Tandur police for theft. Somasunder and Narsimha were convicts in theft cases, and were undergoing treatment for psychiatric issues at the Institute of Mental Health. In 2011, Narsimha had escaped from IMH at Erragadda but was later caught.

The police have provided the descriptions of the prisoners and said that all the escaped prisoners speak Hindi and Telugu. The police also announced a reward for sharing information of the escaped prisoners and the informants' details would be kept confidential.

Any information about the prisoners can be shared on the Main Police Control Room phone numbers – 040-27852333, and 9490616690, North Zone Police Control Room – 040-27853599, and 9490598982, Gopalpuram ACP – 9490616439, Chilkalguda Inspector of Police – 9490616440 or Additional Inspector of Police, Chilkalguda - 9490616441.