Coimbatore: NIA conducts raids at locations linked to ISIS sympathisers

ANI
Published Aug 29, 2019, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 2:27 pm IST
Laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, and pen-drives have been seized.
Raids were conducted at the residences of Umar Farooq in GM Nagar, Shanofar Ali at Vincent Road, Shamesa Mubin at Slum Clearance Board Apartment, Vincent Road, Mohammad Yasir at Bilal Estate and Saddam Hussain at Palli Street, GM Nagar. (Photo: ANI)
 Raids were conducted at the residences of Umar Farooq in GM Nagar, Shanofar Ali at Vincent Road, Shamesa Mubin at Slum Clearance Board Apartment, Vincent Road, Mohammad Yasir at Bilal Estate and Saddam Hussain at Palli Street, GM Nagar. (Photo: ANI)

Coimbatore: Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at five locations linked to alleged ISIS sympathisers here on Thursday.

Raids were conducted at the residences of Umar Farooq in GM Nagar, Shanofar Ali at Vincent Road, Shamesa Mubin at Slum Clearance Board Apartment, Vincent Road, Mohammad Yasir at Bilal Estate and Saddam Hussain at Palli Street, GM Nagar.

 

All five are being questioned.

Laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, and pen-drives have been seized.

Further information is awaited.

India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore


