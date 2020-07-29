127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,532,125

49,622

Recovered

988,626

35,527

Deaths

34,224

770

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2276881669563659 Delhi1322751175073881 Andhra Pradesh110297526221148 Karnataka107001405042057 Uttar Pradesh73951445201497 West Bengal62964420221449 Gujarat57982425142368 Telangana5714242909480 Bihar4359129220269 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
Nation Crime 29 Jul 2020 Malayali nurse stabb ...
Nation, Crime

Malayali nurse stabbed to death by husband in US

PTI
Published Jul 29, 2020, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2020, 4:06 pm IST
Merin's husband, charged with first-degree murder, was transferred to a hospital for having a self-inflicted knife wound
Merin Joy. (via Facebook)
 Merin Joy. (via Facebook)

Washington: An Indian nurse has been killed outside a hospital in the US after she was stabbed multiple times and struck by a vehicle, in what police in South Florida are calling an incident of domestic dispute.

Merin Joy, 26, who is from Kerala, was stabbed multiple times by her husband while leaving Coral Springs hospital on Tuesday.

 

Coral Springs Police Deputy Chief Brad McKeone said the woman was leaving Broward Health Coral Springs, where she worked, when the man pulled up behind her and ended up attacking her.

Joy was stabbed "multiple times" and then "struck by the vehicle as the suspect fled from the scene," McKeone was quoted as saying by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Although she was feet away from an emergency room, Joy was rushed to the nearest trauma hospital in Pompano Beach where "she died a short time later", the Florida-based daily reported.

 

Witnesses described the suspect's car and police found Philip Mathew, 34, of Wixon, Michigan. Police said Mathew had a self-inflicted knife wound and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police believe the stabbing was part of a domestic dispute between Joy and the suspect Mathew. Mathew is being charged with first-degree murder, the Florida-based Local 10 News reported.

"The incident is believed to be part of a domestic dispute that was ongoing between the suspect and the victim. Mathew was located in Coral Springs at an area hotel where he sustained a self-inflicted knife wound and was transported to an area hospital for treatment," Coral Springs Police said in a statement.

 

"He was taken into custody within a few hours of the initial 911 call and is being charged with First Degree Murder. Currently, there is no additional threat to the area residents or patients of Broward Health Coral Springs," it said.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of Merin. She was part of our family, and there are no words to describe our emotions. We offer our most sincere condolences to her family," said Jared Smith, the CEO of Broward Health Coral Springs. Jennifer Smith, a spokeswoman for the hospital, said Joy had worked there for about two years.

 

Joy's friends said Monday's overnight shift night was supposed to be her last day at the Coral Springs hospital because she had given notice and was relocating out of town to start "a new life elsewhere."

A hospital friend, who declined to be identified, said Joy was moving to Tampa to escape her partner.

The friend said they watched the black car drive over her body on the ground "like she was a speed bump" and her blood stained the parking lot until it was washed away.

...
Tags: merin joy, kerala nurse, stabbed to death, philip mathew, nri crime, malayali nurse
Location: India, Kerala, kottayam


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

Ministry of Human Resource Development is back to being Ministry of Education

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is meeting Governor Mishra.

Rajasthan crisis deepens as governor rejects Assembly session proposal again

Daily arrivals of corona cases in Telangana continued to be be high, with 1,764 additions and 12 deaths reported on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Telangana claims lower fatality rate than national average

Nature Cure Hospital at Ameerpet in Hyderabad. (DC file photo)

No support for corona positive visually impaired inmates at Nature Cure Hospital



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Many ISIS terrorists in Kerala, Karnataka: UN report

(Representational image)

Cops keep an eye on former sidekicks of gangster Nayeem

File photo of gangster Nayeem, who was killed by the Telangana police in 2016.

Mathura court awards lifer to all 11 cops guilty of killing Bharatpur scion

Representational image

Andhra BJP chief's son seeks police probe into his wife's death

Kanna Phaneendra. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad cops looking for people scammed by corona testing racketeer

The lab technician collected blood samples at the doorsteps of patients for a fee of Rs 5500 each. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham