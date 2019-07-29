Bengal woman held for murdering man who attempted to rape her

The brother of the deceased believes that the woman had some enmity with him. (Photo: Representational)

Midnapore: After confessing the murder of a man, who attempted to rape her, a 30-year-old woman from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district was arrested.

The woman told the police that she killed her 25-year-old neighbour, who allegedly tried to rape her and kill her six-year-old daughter, and buried his body near her house on Thursday night, Hindustan Times reported.

Police said that they later exhumed the body from the site.

“The woman confessed to killing the youth. We have arrested her and recovered the murder weapon, an iron rod” said sub-divisional police officer Mithun Dey.

The policemen at the Usthi police station said they did not believe to the women's confession initially and thought that she was mentally unstable.

According to the woman, the deceased had been harassing her for some time and entered her home on Thursday in a drunken state.

The woman explained that the man tried to strangle her daughter when she came to her rescue. Seeing the situation getting out of control, the woman hit the man with the iron rod to save her daughter.

However, the brother of the deceased believes that the woman had some enmity with him. “She is now making up a story about attempted rape,” he said.