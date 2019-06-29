Tirupati: Woman killed by dad for marrying outside caste

She was allegedly beaten to death by her father Bhaskar Naidu and other family members at a mango orchard belonging to the family.

TIRUPATI: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman was kidnapped and beaten to death by her father and other family members when she went to visit a hospital because she had married a man from a different caste two years ago.

The victim, Y. Hemavathi, 23, had come to Palamaner Government Hospital with her husband M. Keshav, 25, with their week-old baby for treatment on Friday. Her parents took her to their village, Usiripeta, under M. Koturu panchayat in Palamaner mandal of Chittoor district where they beat her to death.

DSP Yugandhar Babu said the couple had married two years ago and moved from place to place to avoid her parents.

A week ago, Hemavathi gave birth to a boy and came to the hospital for a check up. On learning of her visit, her relatives waited at the hospital and intercepted the couple. They didn’t harm Keshav who was holding the baby but took Hemavathi away on a motorcycle.

She was allegedly beaten to death by her father Bhaskar Naidu and other family members at a mango orchard belonging to the family.

They threw the body in a well near Chettapenta in Kaluvapalli. Mr Keshav rushed to the police but it was too late. The police recovered Hemavathi’s body from the well.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mr Keshav, DSP Yugandhar Babu registered a case and launched an investigation.

“Bhaskar Naidu and four members of the family are absconding. We have formed teams and launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” he said.