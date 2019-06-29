Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 29 Jun 2019 22-yr-old man stabs ...
Nation, Crime

22-yr-old man stabs girl, slits his throat over 'love affair' in Mangaluru

ANI
Published Jun 29, 2019, 10:28 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 10:28 am IST
A video recording of the incident has gone viral on social media sending shock waves across the state.
A young man stabbed a girl and attempted to kill himself in what police suspect to be a love affair, in Deralakatte area of Mangaluru in Karnataka on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)
 A young man stabbed a girl and attempted to kill himself in what police suspect to be a love affair, in Deralakatte area of Mangaluru in Karnataka on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)

Mangaluru: A young man stabbed a girl and attempted to kill himself in what police suspect to be a love affair, in Deralakatte area of Mangaluru in Karnataka on Friday.

Identified as 22-year-old Sushanth, the man came by bike and stabbed the girl, Diksha (20). After stabbing the girl, he slit his own throat in an attempt to commit suicide, the police said.

 

A video recording of the incident has gone viral on social media sending shock waves across the state.

Both were immediately rushed to a hospital here.

"One Sushanth, 22, stabbed a girl Diksha, 20, and later slit his own throat. A love affair may be the reason behind the incident. We have visited the spot and need to investigate it further," Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said.

...
Tags: man, suicide, girl, love, affair
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Several parts of Tamil Nadu, especially the state capital, have been reeling under severe water shortage since last month owing to poor storage in various reservoirs following deficit rainfall. (Photo: File)

Do not prevent protests over water crisis: Madras HC to TN government

Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad on Thursday while he travelling in his car. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. (Photo: File)

3 including woman arrested in connection with Vikas Chaudhary's murder

However, he will continue to have Z plus security comprising national security guards, provided by the Centre. (Photo: File)

Andhra govt slashes security cover to Chandrababu Naidu, gives 4 constables

Two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed in the case. (Representational Image)

Pehlu Khan lynched in 2017, Rajasthan police files chargesheet against him



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MG Hector variants explained: Which one to buy?

Engine options include a 2.0-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre petrol, the latter of which is also available with a 48V mild-hybrid system.
 

World’s most expensive cheese is derived from donkey's milk

Donkey milk has low levels of casein, a type of protein that acts as a binding agent in cheese-making. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian cricketers sport new 'orange' jersey ahead of England clash; see pics

Indian cricket team shared the pictures MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik in a series through its Instagram story. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
 

'Great to see Indian cinema travelling and transcending across borders': Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar.
 

Watch: Italy's Genoa bridge destroyed in six second controlled explosion

Explosive charges blow up the eastern pylons of Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

One of them captures the images of the first steps on the moon by astronaut Neil Armstrong, along with his famous words, 'That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.' (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

50-yr-old man rapes 6-yr-old tribal girl in MP, arrested

A six-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man when she was playing near her house in Nowrozabad area of Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Andhra man kills daughter for marrying boy from another caste

Police have filed a case based on the complaint of Kesavulu. Further investigation is on. (Photo: ANI)

IMA received Rs 4,000 cr: Enforcement Directorate

IMA properties attached by Enforcement Directorate

Hyderabad: Man posts pics of former GF for revenge

Police said the woman, a nurse at a city hospital, complained that G. Ganesh, 21, was harassing her in the name of love and had posted her private pictures on social media platforms.

Khammam: Man feeds family poisoned biryani, consumes it himself

His family did not know this and ate the biryani. Later, Rampra-sad too ate it. All of them died at night, it is suspected.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham