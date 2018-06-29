search on deccanchronicle.com
Taxi driver drags, rapes 20-year-old near Goa airport, police nab accused

Published Jun 29, 2018, 4:18 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 4:18 pm IST
The accused dragged the victim into the car and took her to a secluded area before sexually assaulting her.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening and the accused identified as Ravichandra Bhat, 48, was arrested on Friday morning, police said.
Panaji: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a taxi driver near the airport in Vasco town, around 40 kms from Panaji, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening and the accused identified as Ravichandra Bhat, 48, was arrested this morning, police added.

 

"When the accused found the victim walking alone on the airport road in Vasco, he offered her a lift. However, when she refused, he dragged her into the vehicle and took her to an isolated place in Vasco where he sexually assaulted her," Vasco police inspector Nolasco Raposo said.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim this morning, the accused was arrested, he added.

"Bhat runs a taxi at the airport and lives in Vasco," Raposo said. Further investigations are underway.

