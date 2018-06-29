search on deccanchronicle.com
Seven year old girl raped in Madhya Pradesh, left to die with slit throat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jun 29, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 1:46 am IST
The horrific incident took place in district headquarters town of Mandsaur.
Bhopal: A seven-year-old girl in a Madhya Pradesh town was abducted from outside her school and then taken to a nearby deserted place where she was brutally raped, police said on Thursday. The rapist had then slit her throat and abandoned her in a farmland where she lay bleeding whole night of Tuesday before being rescued by police on Wednesday. The horrific incident took place in district headquarters town of Mandsaur.

“The girl was found in an unconscious condition on Wednesday. She had injuries all over her body. We rushed her to the local hospital and then shifted her to Indore where she was currently fighting for her life”, Mandsaur district superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Singh said on Thursday.

 

Doctors treating the girl said she had lost lot of blood and was in traumatic condition. “Her condition is stable now. She took a few sips of water. But, she is in a state of shock and trauma”, a doctor of MY Hospital, Indore, where she was being treated, told this newspaper on phone on Thursday.

Tags: madhya pradesh, minor rape case, abducted




