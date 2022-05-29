Nation Crime 29 May 2022 Narnoor death by sui ...
Narnoor death by suicide was ‘honour killing,’ say cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALALMARRI SRINIVAS
Published May 29, 2022, 3:21 am IST
Updated May 29, 2022, 7:22 am IST
Police said Rajeshwari had married Sheik Aleem, both residents of Nagalkonda in Narnoor of Adilabad district, against her family’s wishes
ADILABAD: The Narnoor police said that the murder of a 21-year-old woman, Rajeshwari Pawar, was an ‘honour killing’ by her father. The incident was reported on May 27.

Police said Rajeshwari had married a Muslim man, Sheik Aleem, both residents of Nagalkonda in Narnoor mandal of Adilabad district, against her family’s wishes. The couple had eloped to Latur in Maharashtra, where they got married and were living with the support of Aleem’s family.

 

The woman’s parents had claimed that she was abducted by Aleem and filed a missing person complaint with the police. Aleem and his family members were booked under SC and ST Atrocity Act, sections of kidnap and under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act-2013 following the complaint.

The police traced the couple through their cellphone signals and brought them back to the village. Aleem and his family members were arrested, but the family members were later released on bail. Meanwhile, the village panchayat ordered the couple to separate. Rajeshwari did not agree with their decision.

 

Police said she had attempted suicide, and was admitted to RIMS, Adilabad, and saved. Upon her recovery, she threatened that she would inform the police that she had not been abducted by Aleem. Following this, police said, her father Devidas killed her.

The police said that they were directed to treat the case carefully in view of the sensitivities involved. Aleem continues to be lodged in Adilabad jail, with his family trying to secure his release.

Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


