Class X exams end, students say invigilators 'aided' malpractice

SSC students throw papers in the air to celebrate the end of their exams on Saturday. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Hyderabad: The SSC examinations ended Saturday, as students wrapped up their social studies paper. Even as many expressed apprehensions over physically appearing for exams after two years, they said that invigilators, in many instances, helped students answer questions.

A student said, “We were initially tense about writing the board exams. However, most of us were at peace on the first day where we understood how friendly and helpful the invigilators were.”

“Once the exams started, the invigilator told us to copy silently without making a noise and would alert us if a flying squad came for inspection. Overall most of us are very happy with the exams as we could copy and finish our papers on time,” the student said.

“Also the syllabus being reduced to 70 per cent with 50 per cent choice was a plus point,” the student said.

On Saturday, 5,029 regular students were absent of the registered 5,08,143 candidates. Of 167 private candidates, 80 were absent. An incident of malpractice was recorded in Jagtial district, said Krishna Rao, director of SSC public examinations.

Officials said that fewer than 10 instances of malpractice were recorded during the exams.