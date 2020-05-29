BJP leader Kanna Laxminarayana’s daughter-in-law dies; no foul play, say cops

Hyderabad: The daughter-in-law of Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Laxminarayana died under at a friend’s villa in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The victim, N. Suharika, 32, wife of Lakshminarayana’s son Kanna Phanindhar, was a homemaker and resident of Hill Ridge Village in Gachibowli. On Thursday morning, she went to the Meenakshi Bamboo Villas under Raidurgam limits, where she partied along with four other friends in Villa No. 28 belonging to one Pavan Reddy.

At around 11.30 am, Suharika collapsed in the house and was taken to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, where doctors declared her brought dead. The hospital authorities informed the police. Subsequently, on the complaint of Suharika’s mother M. Sagarika, the Raidurgam police registered a case of unnatural death for the probe.

Raidurgam inspector S. Ravinder told the media, “Suharika went to the villa belonging to Pavan Reddy, who is a common friend. While partying, she is said to have danced for over an hour, and later collapsed. Within 15 minutes, she was taken to the AIG Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.”

He said that the statements of Suharika’s husband and mother had been recorded, and also of the witnesses which cleared that it was not an incident of homicide or suicide. “The exact reason for the death of Suharika can be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination report. As per the statements of her mother and husband, it is not a case of homicide or suicide,” said inspector Ravinder.