Nation, Crime

Man jailed for drunk driving, loses his licence permanently

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 29, 2022, 4:24 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2022, 5:05 am IST
It would be difficult for the offenders to get government jobs, passports and visa clearances, according to the joint commissioner of police
Around 80 drunken drivers were slapped with fines after they were caught during a drive against drunken driving and produced before the court. (Representational Image/ PTI)
Hyderabad: A person was convicted and sentenced to two days of imprisonment in a drunken driving case by K. Jyothirmai, IIIrd Metropolitan Magistrate on Thursday. His driving licence was cancelled permanently. Around 80 drunken drivers were slapped with fines after they were caught during a drive against drunken driving and produced before the court.

Following the conviction, all traffic police stations have started filing charge-sheets against vehicles used in drunken driving without a driving license, Cases against negligent driving, crossing speed limits, racing stunts and vehicles without number plates are also being filed.

 

Police have stated that once convicted, it would be difficult for the offenders to get government jobs, new passports and visa clearances, according to A.V. Ranganath, joint commissioner of police, here on Thursday.

