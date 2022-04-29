Nation Crime 29 Apr 2022 Abusive audio tape: ...
Abusive audio tape: TRS MLC Mahender Reddy faces cop ire

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Apr 29, 2022, 1:57 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2022, 2:01 am IST
Tandur Town Inspector Rajander Reddy said he had faced humiliation from the MLC earlier too
Hyderabad: Taking a serious note of the abusive audio tape issue linked to former minister and TRS party MLC Mahender Reddy, police officials have initiated action by sending the clips to the forensic department for examination.

This, even as the MLC tendered an unconditional apology, saying it was a slip of his tongue and he did not mean to abuse the police.

 

The Vikarabad police said law will take its course now. The Tandur Town Inspector Rajander Reddy said he had faced humiliation from the MLC earlier too. “I lodged a complaint with the police by informing senior officers seeking action against the MLC. The investigation officer recorded the statements of the Inspector and collected audio clips for forensic tests,” he said.

The Inspector pleaded with officials to grant him long leave but the request is kept pending.

Yalala SI Arvind meanwhile alleged that it was very difficult for him to discharge his duties under pressure from local political leaders and public representatives. He said the MLC threatened him with a transfer from this place after the SI refused to follow some of his instructions.

 

