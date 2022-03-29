Nation Crime 29 Mar 2022 Actor Dileep appears ...
Nation, Crime

Actor Dileep appears before Crime Branch for second day in actress assault case

ANI
Published Mar 29, 2022, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2022, 1:35 pm IST
The interrogation is underway at Aluva Police Club in the presence of ADG, Crime Branch S Sreejith
Actor Dileep (DC file image)
 Actor Dileep (DC file image)

Kochi: Malayalam Actor Dileep appeared before the Crime Branch of Kerala Police on Tuesday for the second consecutive day for interrogation in connection with the 2017 actress assault case.

The interrogation is underway at Aluva Police Club in the presence of ADG, Crime Branch S Sreejith.

 

On Monday, the interrogation went on for seven hours.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court directed the probe team to conclude the investigation into the case by April 15.

Actor Dileep is the eighth accused in the 2017 actress assault case.

The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

...
Tags: actor assault case, actor dileep, malayalam film actor dileep
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

DMK's new office in Delhi. (ANI Image)

Stalin to inaugurate DMK office in Delhi on April 2

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (DC FIle Image)

Govt should procure every grain of paddy produced by Telangana farmers: Rahul Gandhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Mamata writes to non-BJP CMs, calls for united opposition against saffron party

In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and other Left organisations held protests against the government policies. (ANI)

Mixed response to Bharat Bandh on second day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hijab verdict: Bengaluru police nab man from TN for threatening to kill HC judges

Based on the video, a lawyer Sudha Katwa had lodged a police complaint in Bengaluru and demanded action against the accused. (Representational Image: PTI)

Birbhum probe: Will assist CBI, but huge stir if it acts at BJP's behest, says Didi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Nitish Kumar faces attack, is hit on shoulder; man caught

The incident occurred when Nitish Kumar was trying to pay his respects to the statue of freedom fighter Shilbhadra Yaji, at a local hospital. (PTI)

PM Modi terms Birbhum incident 'heinous sin', seeks stern action

Forensic experts collect samples from the house of Sona Sheikh where seven people were burnt to death keeping captive in their room, allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (PTI)

FM defends time taken to file fraud complaint in ABG Shipyard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->