search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Delhi: Parents of DU student drive with ransom money for days, find body in drain

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 29, 2018, 9:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 9:37 pm IST
Ayush Nautiyal, a final year student of commerce at the Ram Lal Anand college, was abducted from his home in Dwarka.
21-year-old Ayush Nautiyal went missing last Thursday just after he left home from college. (Photo: facebook.com/ayush.nautiyal.94)
 21-year-old Ayush Nautiyal went missing last Thursday just after he left home from college. (Photo: facebook.com/ayush.nautiyal.94)

New Delhi: A 21-year-old Delhi University student who was kidnapped a week ago for ransom was found murdered near a drain in Dwarka on Wednesday night.

Ayush Nautiyal, a final year student of commerce at the Ram Lal Anand college, was abducted from his home in Dwarka in northwest Delhi and the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh.

 

According to a report in NDTV, Ayush went missing last Thursday just after he left home from college. His parents grew worried when he didn’t return home in the evening. His father later received a WhatsApp message from Ayush’s phone, which contained a picture showing him tied up with his mouth covered and a head injury. The message demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom.

Following this, the family went to the police and reportedly raised Rs 10 lakh and tried to hand it over to the kidnappers but couldn't find them.

On Wednesday night, however, his body was found near the drain.

The bereaved family has accused the police of negligence and lack of action to track the kidnappers down. 

"We carried the money and drove through the area in search of the kidnappers. A police van escorted us, but we could not find anything for two days. Then we saw his body," one of Ayush’s cousin was quoted as telling a newspaper.

Tags: kidnapping, ransom, delhi crimes, crime, murder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Galaxy Note 9 with 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 845, reveals leaked benchmark

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with S-Pen launched last year.
 

GoPro unveils its 4K 10MP HERO camera for Rs 18,990

GoPro HERO 10MP camera priced at Rs 18,990.
 

Apple Watch FaceID on the cards, patents filed

The design illustrates the camera, which is placed under the ‘user interface’ category, already includes a touch sensor, haptic feedback, display and speaker.
 

Beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro review: Professional audio made practical

Beyerdynamic’s years of fine-tuning audio has resulted in a nicely balanced audio quality on the DT 240 Pro and one can experience it with an investment of around Rs 7,000.
 

Watch: Steve Smith’s teary-eyed, emotional press conference ‘devastates’ Twitter

“To the kids...any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting. You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts," said teary-eyed Steve Smith during a press conference. (Photo: AP)
 

Do you download apps from Google PlayStore? You might be in trouble

The report reveals that the infected apps have been downloaded more than 500,000 times.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

38-yr-old self-styled godman arrested in sexual assault, suicide case

38-year-old Jhala was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into a case under sections 306 and 354 of the IPC for abetment of suicide lodged against him earlier this month. (Representational Image)

Belagavi: MLA’s men attack social worker, parade him semi nude for ‘cheating’

The victim, Rafik Desai, serving food at Civil Hospital

Two police constables from Hennur police station held for extortion at spa

The Banaswadi police have arrested constables Vithal Daddi and Sharukh Dongaragaon, both attached to Hennur police station.

Huge explosive haul at Kondotty

Police seized a huge cache of explosives from a truck laden with chicken manure at Mongam near Kondotty. (Representational Image)

Supreme Court declines to vacate stay in cardinal case

Cardinal George Alenchery
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham