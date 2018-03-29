search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

38-yr-old self-styled godman arrested in sexual assault, suicide case

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2018, 10:25 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 10:25 am IST
The accused, famously known as Jagdamba baba, in name of 'deeksha' would terrify youth, indulge into sexual activities and torture them.
38-year-old Jhala was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into a case under sections 306 and 354 of the IPC for abetment of suicide lodged against him earlier this month. (Representational Image)
 38-year-old Jhala was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into a case under sections 306 and 354 of the IPC for abetment of suicide lodged against him earlier this month. (Representational Image)

Kota: Kuldeep Singh Jhala, who called himself an incarnation of goddess Shakti and Jagdamba, was arrested on charges of sexual assault of teenage boys and alleged involvement in abetting a 20-year-old youth to commit suicide last month, police said.

According to the police, the accused person, famously known as Jagdamba baba, in the name of 'deeksha' would terrify youth, indulge into sexual activities and later torture them.

 

38-year-old Jhala was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into a case under sections 306 and 354 of the IPC for abetment of suicide lodged against him earlier this month, Jhalawar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chagan Singh said.

The officer said father of a 20-year-old deceased youth, identified as Yuvraj Singh, who committed suicide on February 19 this year, lodged a case of abetment of suicide against the accused Baba on March 1.

As per the complaint filed by the victim's father, Yuvraj was set to be engaged with a girl from Ujjain, but when the accused Baba got to know about the proposed engagement he threatened him to not get married and started torturing him.

"Depressed and puzzled by the torture and harassment, the youth ended his life on Feb 19 by hanging himself to the ceiling fan at his home," the DSP said.

Police said they have recorded statements of about five to seven youths, who also have confessed of them being subjected to vulgar activities and sexual harassment in the name of deeksha and later engaging them with vulgar mobile chats.

However, any sexual involvement with women has not been traced so far, they said.

The accused, who had over 700 followers, has been involved into hypocrite religious activities at his home, and would once in a year during Navratra dress up as a woman with makeup and lead a grand procession through the city, the DSP said.

Tags: kuldeep singh jhala, sexual assault, jagdamba baba, torture, harassment
Location: India, Rajasthan, Kota




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ball-tampering row: David Warner finally breaks his silence; here's what he said

"Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket. I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it. I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans," wrote David Warner. (Photo: AP)
 

Astronomers discover galaxy without dark matter

This Nov. 16image made with the Hubble Space Telescope shows the diffuse galaxy NGC 1052-DF2, lighter area in center. Several other galaxies can be seen through it. The unusual galaxy's stars are speeding around with no apparent influence from dark matter, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature. (Photo: AP)
 

Ball-tampering row: Smith-Warner bans, sandpaper, outrage and what we know so far

While Steve Smith and David Warner were suspended from "all international and domestic cricket" for a year, Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months as Cricket Australia made it clear that the coach, Darren Lehmann, was not involved in the entire ball-tampering saga. (Photo: AFP / AP / Screengrab)
 

OnePlus loves the notch, and its set to arrive soon

OnePlus' notch will be measuring approximately 19.616mm x 7.687mm. Wow! (Photo: OnePlus via The Verge)
 

Video: Booed, surrounded by cops, called a cheat; Steve Smith faces heat at airport

While the media personnel tried to get a reaction from Steve Smith, he was heckled, booed and called a cheat, as one of the reporters was heard asking him, “What do you have to say the people who are calling you cheats right here?” (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s how childhood friendship can benefit health in adults

Findings suggest that our early social lives may have a small protective influence on our physical health in adulthood. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Belagavi: MLA’s men attack social worker, parade him semi nude for ‘cheating’

The victim, Rafik Desai, serving food at Civil Hospital

Two police constables from Hennur police station held for extortion at spa

The Banaswadi police have arrested constables Vithal Daddi and Sharukh Dongaragaon, both attached to Hennur police station.

Huge explosive haul at Kondotty

Police seized a huge cache of explosives from a truck laden with chicken manure at Mongam near Kondotty. (Representational Image)

Supreme Court declines to vacate stay in cardinal case

Cardinal George Alenchery

Accused Martin Antony claims plot to trap actor Dileep

Martin Jopseph, accused in actor abuse case, comes out of the court in Kochi on Wednesday. (Photo:SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham