Nation Crime 29 Feb 2020 Hate messages, fake ...
Nation, Crime

Hate messages, fake news on WhatsApp under Delhi Police radar

PTI
Published Feb 29, 2020, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Feb 29, 2020, 3:40 pm IST
After days of horror, northeast Delhi is gradually coming back to peaceful atmosphere
A man shows the charred remains of his clinic, set ablaze by rioters (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The situation in northeast Delhi was peaceful on Saturday morning with residents gradually coming to terms with the damage due to communal riots in the area earlier this week.

Security personnel have been conducting flag marches and holding regular consultations with locals to assuage their fears. They are also urging residents to not pay attention to rumours on social media and report them to the police.
Sources, meanwhile, said the Delhi government is considering issuing a WhatsApp number on which people can complain about hate messages being circulated on the instant messaging app.

 

The government will make an appeal to people to not forward any such message with provocative content which could cause enmity amongst communities, they added. The move is aimed at dealing with rumours on social media.

The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar areas of northeast Delhi has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

Large number of properties has been damaged. Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.

...
Tags: northeast delhi, delhi riot, whatsapp forwards, fake news, delhi unrest, provocative content
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


