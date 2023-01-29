  
Kadapa MP questioned by CBI in Vivekananda murder case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENTS
Published Jan 29, 2023, 12:31 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2023, 7:26 am IST
Avinash Reddy turned up for questioning around 3 pm, as mentioned in the notice, along with his lawyer, who was not allowed into the questioning room. An SP-rank officer questioned the MP. (Twitter Photo)
Hyderabad: The CBI questioned Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy on Saturday at its Koti office in Hyderabad, in connection with the 2019 murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

As the MP arrived at the CBI office, fans of the YSRC and Reddy’s followers thronged the premises, raising slogans in favour of their leader. As a precaution, a police contingent was at hand to check any untoward incident.

Avinash Reddy turned up for questioning around 3 pm, as mentioned in the notice, along with his lawyer, who was not allowed into the questioning room. An SP-rank officer questioned the MP.

Before attending the questioning, he met AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Vijayalakshmi, his aunt, at Lotus Pond and interacted with her for 15 minutes.

Demanding a fair probe, Avinash Reddy assured to cooperate with the central agency.

This was the first time Avinash Reddy was questioned, as his name recently cropped up in the course of the probe. He is a cousin of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and was accompanied by MLA Srikanth Reddy and government whip Srinivasulu for the questioning.

