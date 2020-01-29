Nation Crime 29 Jan 2020 Nirbhaya case convic ...
Nation, Crime

Nirbhaya case convict Akshay Kumar approaches SC

PTI
Published Jan 29, 2020, 11:17 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2020, 11:24 am IST
Advocate AP Singh, who represents convict Akshay Kumar said he approached SC on Wednesdsay with the plea
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi at Supreme Court in New Delhi. PTI Photo
New Delhi: One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday with a curative petition.

Advocate AP Singh, representing convict Akshay Kumar, said he has filed a curative plea on Wednesday and the apex court registry has sought some more documents along with the petition.

 

“I have approached the SC registry with curative petition today. The registry has asked me to file some additional documents along with the petition and I am in the process of completing the formalities,” Singh said.

The apex court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict at 10:30 am on Wednesday on a separate plea filed by another death row convict in the case, Mukhesh Kumar Singh ,who has challenged the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.

So far, the curative petitions filed by two convicts -- Vinay and Mukesh -- in the case have already been dismissed by the apex court.
Curative petition is the last legal recourse available to a person in a court of law.

...
Tags: nirbhaya, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi


