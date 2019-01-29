search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

IIT-Madras student commits suicide in his hostel room

PTI
Published Jan 29, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Gopal Babu, a first year student of M Tech programme, belonged to Uttar Pradesh committed suicide in his room in Brahmaputra hostel.
Earlier this month, a woman PhD scholar from IIT-M's metallurgy department allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room. (Representational Images)
 Earlier this month, a woman PhD scholar from IIT-M's metallurgy department allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room. (Representational Images)

Chennai: A student of IIT-Madras allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on Monday, police said.

Gopal Babu, a first year student of M Tech programme, belonged to Uttar Pradesh. He committed suicide in his room in Brahmaputra hostel, they said.

 

"The institute informed us about the incident on Monday night. The body has been sent for post mortem," a senior officer told PTI.

Earlier this month, a woman PhD scholar from IIT-M's metallurgy department allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room.

...
Tags: iit-madras, student, suicide
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

While replying to a submission on the issue in the state assembly, Vijayan said such raids were not usually carried out at the party offices in the state. (Photo: File)

Pinarayi Vijayan slams Kerala officer for search in CPI(M) office

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and the Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death. (Photo: File)

J Jayalalithaa had mood swings during hospitalisation: Doctor to panel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Photo: AP)

PM Modi says BJP will always protect interests of Assam

Kumar also said that Congress, Left parties, communal religious forces, and few judges are responsible for the delay in Ayodhya case hearing. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Sidhu, Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan are ‘traitors’: RSS leader



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
 

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit, Kohli star as India clinch series after dominant win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Man nabbed for fabricating marks memos, certificates

In the process of obtaining visa and admission, he collected scanned copies of educational certificates, passports and other documents from the students who approached him. If a student had any shortcomings Kaseri would fabricate documents.

IRCTC scam: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu, wife and son

The case relates to alleged money laundering in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Minor girl raped in UP, youth arrested

The girl was sent for medical examination. (Representational Image)

Tirupati: Minor boy sexually assaults 6-year-old cousin held

The accused had allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl while her parents went outside. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Harassed by teacher, teen ends life

He has left behind a death note in which he says he could not bear the harassment from his teacher Bala Krishna and was ending his life. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham