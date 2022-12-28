HC serves notice on health minister Rajani in mining case

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has served a notice on Health Minister Vidadala Rajani, asking her to file a counter and posted the next hearing of the case after three weeks.

The court heard a petition on the grant of a no-objection certificate for mining of granite in 91 acres of assigned lands located in Murakapudi in NTR district, in which the health minister’s role was alleged.

The court also asked Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy’s kin Pratap Reddy and others to file their replies.