Fresh firs in Vyapam scam registered

The special task force (STF) constituted by the state government to probe into complaints of alleged malpractices by some students to take admission in the different medical colleges in the state, not investigated by CBI, has found that several others involved in the scam could not be nailed so far.

Bhopal: In a significant development, Madhya Pradesh government on Friday reopened the infamous Vyapam scandal case involving admission of ‘ineligible’ students in various medical colleges in the state in the last one decade through corrupt means, by registering FIRs against three medicos who had taken recourse to unfair practices to pursue MBBS degree.

“We have begun probe into Vyapam scandal afresh after we received fresh leads into it. FIRs have been lodged against three medicos who had taken admission in medical colleges by adopting unfair means in 2004, 2005 and 2009 respectively”, STF chief and additional DGP Ashok Awasthi said.