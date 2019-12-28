Nation Crime 28 Dec 2019 15-year-old raped in ...
15-year-old raped in a bus in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Dec 28, 2019, 2:07 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2019, 2:08 am IST
The survivor was waiting for a bus, to return home in Indore, after visiting her brother in Biaora.
Bhopal: A 15-year-old girl was ‘raped’ by a youth inside a stationary bus in a Madhya Pradesh town, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the minor was taken to the stationary bus and allegedly raped by the helper of the bus, Raju Ahirwar (19) when she was waiting at the bus stand in Biaora in Rajgarh district in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

 

The alleged victim reported the matter in Suthalia police station at 2 am on Thursday.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He has been arrested.

Police also registered a case against Kadir on charges of wrongful confinement.

...
