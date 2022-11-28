  
Nation, Crime

Delhi woman, son kill husband, chops body into 22 bits and stores in fridge

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 28, 2022, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2022, 1:37 pm IST
Delhi Police on Monday arrested a woman and her son allegedly for killing her husband and chopping him into pieces and then storing the bits in a refrigerator. (Representational image)
  Delhi Police on Monday arrested a woman and her son allegedly for killing her husband and chopping him into pieces and then storing the bits in a refrigerator. (Representational image)

New Delhi: In a chilling resemblance to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Delhi Police on Monday arrested a woman and her son allegedly for killing her husband and chopping him into pieces and then storing the bits in a refrigerator.

Police said that the man killed his father with the help of his mother, chopped his body into pieces and kept them in the refrigerator.

The incident took place at Trilokpuri in the national capital.

The body parts were thrown in different areas of Pandav Nagar and East Delhi, officials added.

Police set up a hideout was set up after midnight in front of Chand Cinema and caught the person in the act.

The case follows in the wake of the sensational murder case in which accused Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in girlfriend Shradda Walkar in May this year and chopped her body into 35 parts. HE stored the chopped parts in a refrigerator and gradually disposed them off in the forested areas of South Delhi and Gurgaon.

The accused is currently in Delhi Police custody and is undergoing a polygraph test today.

