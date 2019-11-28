Cuttack: Girl throws acid on boyfriend

The accused was detained at the Jagatpur police station for questioning.

CUTTACK: In an unusual incident, a girl allegedly threw acid on a youth at Barik Sahi in Sikaripur area of Cuttack on Tuesday night.

The victim, identified as Alekha Barik (25), sustained burn injuries in the face and neck and was immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital here.

He was discharged on Wednesday evening after treatment, sources said. According to reports, a verbal duel ensued between Barik and the girl, who were into a relationship. The incident turned ugly as she lost her cool and threw acid on him, sources added. The accused was detained at the Jagatpur police station for questioning.

The exact reason behind the extreme step by the girl was yet to be ascertained.

After his discharge from the hospital, the victim told reporters “she would blackmail me to take her out for rides and demanded many other things citing that we had an affair in the past.”

“Last night she called me outside and threw acid on me after a minor altercation. She has been very demanding and asked me to take her out and always tormented me on some pretexts,” the victim said.