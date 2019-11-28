Nation Crime 28 Nov 2019 Cuttack: Girl throws ...
Nation, Crime

Cuttack: Girl throws acid on boyfriend

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Nov 28, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2019, 1:34 am IST
The exact reason behind the extreme step by the girl was yet to be ascertained.
The accused was detained at the Jagatpur police station for questioning.
 The accused was detained at the Jagatpur police station for questioning.

CUTTACK: In an unusual incident, a girl allegedly threw acid on a youth at Barik Sahi in Sikaripur area of Cuttack on Tuesday night.

The victim, identified as Alekha Barik (25), sustained burn injuries in the face and neck and was immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital here.

 

He was discharged on Wednesday evening after treatment, sources said. According to reports, a verbal duel ensued between Barik and the girl, who were into a relationship. The incident turned ugly as she lost her cool and threw acid on him, sources added. The accused was detained at the Jagatpur police station for questioning.

The exact reason behind the extreme step by the girl was yet to be ascertained.

After his discharge from the hospital, the victim told reporters “she would blackmail me to take her out for rides and demanded many other things citing that we had an affair in the past.”

“Last night she called me outside and threw acid on me after a minor altercation. She has been very demanding and asked me to take her out and always tormented me on some pretexts,” the victim said.

...
Tags: acid attack


Latest From Nation

JDS leaders H.D. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Revanna campaign for JD(S) candidate at KR Pete on Wednesday. (Photo: KPN)

JD(S) MLAs prefer backing BJP to snap poll

Ashok Leyland's Chief Operating Officer Anuj Kathuria said the company's ability to bring value combined with superior technology and innovation will help maintain its leadership position in the market.

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,750 buses from Tamil Nadu

A view of a BJP campaign in support of Anand Singh in Vijayanagar. (Photo: DC)

Congress fumes at BS Anand’s gold coin ‘gift plan’

MK Stalin.

MK Stalin to attend Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in ceremony



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai get cosy inside house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2 crore in Chennai airport

Similarly, airport customs on Sunday morning seized Rs 6.5 lakh worth Saudi and Oman Riyals from Syed Ahamed (52) of Madurai, who was bound for Dubai by Indigo Airlines.

6 people convicted by NIA court in 2016 ISIS terror plot case

A NIA court here on Monday found six people, arrested in connection with a 2016 Islamic State (ISIS) terror plot case, guilty of conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states. (Photo: File)

16-year-old UP girl raped, set ablaze by neighbour: Police

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and set ablaze by her neighbour in a township in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests corrupt accountant in Hyderabad

Bills for Rs 27 lakh were still pending, and when he approached Rajinder Reddy for the payment he was told to pay Rs 1.8 lakh as bribe. He gave Rs 1.2 lakh to Syed Asif to hand over to Rajender Reddy. On Friday, the two men were caught when taking Rs 50,000 from Goud. The two are under arrest and will be produced before a court for judicial remand, said ACB officials. (Representational image)

Odisha woman caught peddling ganja in Chennai

The woman confessed she brought the contraband from Andhra Pradesh. She was produced in Alandur court and lodged at Puzhal prison.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham