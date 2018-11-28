search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Chennai: Couple found dead at home, 50 sovereign jewels missing

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2018, 3:50 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 3:50 am IST
The deceased were identified as Jagadheesan (68) and wife Vilashini (60), both retired government employees.
Jagadheesan and his wife Vilashini. (Photo: DC)
 Jagadheesan and his wife Vilashini. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: An elderly couple was allegedly beaten to death in their house in Avadi on Tuesday morning and over 50 sovereigns gold were missing, police said.
The deceased were identified as Jagadheesan (68) and wife Vilashini (60), both retired government employees, who worked in the Central printing press. The couple resided at a house in Sekkadu in Avadi.

Sources said, 10 days ago, Jagadeesan appointed a couple from Andhra Pradesh to work for them as domestic help. The man identified as Suresh and his wife, stayed in a small portion within Jagadeesan's house.

 

Around 10:30 am on Tuesday, neighbours alerted Jagadeesan’s brother who also lived in the neighbourhood, that the doors of Jagadeesan’s house remained locked till late in the morning.

The brother rushed to the house and peeping through the window, found the couple lying in a pool of blood.

Based on an alert, Avadi police rushed to the spot and broke open the door. The bodies of the couple were lying on the floor of the hall and the bureaus in the bedroom were broke open.

Around 50 sovereigns of gold jewels and Jagadeesan’s two-wheeler were missing, police said. Police suspect that Suresh and his wife could have killed the couple for gain. The couple could have been beaten to death with an iron rod, they added.

There aren’t any CCTV cameras in the locality and a special police team was sent to Andhra Pradesh to nab the accused, said the inspector. Police registered a case and are investigating.   

...
Tags: sovereigns, murder
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Big appeal: Virat Kohli could dethrone MS Dhoni as India's highest earning sportsman

Kohli’s success off the pitch is matched by his prowess on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Lesbian, gay, bisexual students at higher risk of self-harm

Of the LGB students who completed an online questionnaire, 65 per cent had carried out non-suicidal self-harm over their lifetime. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dietary, nutritional supplements may improve sperm quality

In recent years, studies of sperm quality in different countries have shown a decrease that could have consequences for the survival of the human species. (Photo: AFP)
 

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

Driving enthusiasts must consider a few aspects before choosing a car for themselves. Here is what you need to check before you book. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mithali Raj accuses Edulji, Ramesh Powar of bias in scathing letter to BCCI

The 35-year-old was dropped despite scoring back-to-back fifties in the group stage of the competition held in the West Indies. (Photo: PTI)
 

NASA spacecraft lands on red planet after six-month journey

This illustration made available by NASA in October 2016 shows an illustration of NASA's InSight lander about to land on the surface of Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

3 employees of children's home in TN held for 'sexual abuse' of girl inmates

The employees were arrested under POCSO Act based on a complaint from the District Collector, and remanded to judicial custody. (Representational Image)

Married man stabs ex-girlfriend for ending relationship, slits his own throat

On Sunday, the accused reached the law student's home to talk to her. During the conversation he suddenly stabbed the woman with a screw driver and a knife multiple times, police said. (Representational Image)

8.6-year rigorous imprisonment for 9 red sanders smugglers

According to the Chittoor police spokesperson, in connection with the case registered under Cr.No.70/2016 the court has sentenced the five accused to rigorous imprisonment.

Hyderabad: PD act invoked on 25-year-old

The man, identified as Shaik Wajeed alias Abbu, 25, a resident of Errakunta was involved in hurting and extorting from the public to make easy money and lead a lavish life, said the police commissioner.

Chennai: Head constable arrested for extorting money

It is then that the police knew of the involvement of the policeman who had conducted several such ‘raids’ and extorted money from the customers. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham