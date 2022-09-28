ED arrests Indospirit Group MD Sameer Mahendru in Delhi liquor scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Indospirit Group Managing Director Sameer Mahendru in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Indospirit Group Managing Director Sameer Mahendru in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam case. ED officials have registered cases and took up investigation into the case.

The investigation agency found that Sameer Mahendru had transferred an amount of Rs 1 crore to account no. 10220210004647 of Radha Industries maintained with UCO Bank at Rajendra Place, New Delhi. Radha Industries is being managed by Dinesh Arora.

It was also revealed that Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Sameer Mahendru, for onward transmission to the accused with the assistance of Vijay Nair. A person named Arjun Pandey had once collected a huge cash amounting between Rs 2 crore and Rs 4 crores from Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Vijay Nair.

CBI officials on Tuesday arrested Vijay Nair in connection with the case and questioned him.