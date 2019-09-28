Nation Crime 28 Sep 2019 Delhi man killed by ...
Delhi man killed by brother in front of mother for drug abuse

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Sep 28, 2019, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 2:02 pm IST
He left his brother to die and their mother kept on screaming for help.
Around 9:45 pm, the police control room (PCR) was informed that a man had been stabbed in Basai Darapur area and that his condition was critical. (Photo: Representational)
New Delhi: A 25-year-old man stabbed his brother to death in front of their mother after being scolded for his drinking and drugs habit.

The incident took place on Thursday in west Delhi's Basai Darapur near Moti Nagar. The mother lodged a murder complaint against her son at the Moti Nagar police.

 

“Anand died at the spot. A murder case was registered against his brother Amit Tiwari who is absconding,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Sameer Sharma.

Around 9:45 pm, the police control room (PCR) was informed that a man had been stabbed in Basai Darapur area and that his condition was critical.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Sameer Sharma said that a team reached the spot and found Amit Tiwari's brother lying in a pool of blood.
Amit often used to have fights with his mother, Shanti Devi, and brother, Anand Tiwari because he was addicted to alcohol and drugs, an investigator told Hindustan Times.

On Thursday night, Amit reached home in a drunken state and entered into an argument with his mother. “When Anand intervened and joined his mother, Amit picked up a knife and slit Anand’s throat before ‘fleeing the home,” the officer said.

He left his brother to die and their mother kept on screaming for help.

A team has been formed to find the suspect.

Anand was working for a tobacco company in Delhi and Amit was unemployed.  

 

