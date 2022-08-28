Jewellery showroom burgled in Adoni

The burglars took away the computer, laptop and destroyed CC cameras before making their escape. (Representational Image)

ANANTAPUR: In a major heist totalling Rs 1.5 crore, about 2.50 kg gold jewellery, 25 kgs of silver ornaments and Rs five lakh cash apart from valuable diamonds were looted from a jewellery showroom at Sharaf Bazar in Adoni town in the early hours of Saturday.

The burglars used red chilli powder to escape getting tracked by sniffer dogs.

According to Vakar Ahmed, owner of the showroom, on opening the shop on Saturday morning, he noticed the shutters were broken open and the entire gold and silver was missing. The burglars also took away the computer, laptop and destroyed CC cameras before making their escape.

Adoni one town CI Vikram Simha along with a clues team rushed to the spot to collect CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. Sharaf Bazar is home to several gold and silver jewellery showrooms in the town.

Police suspect the involvement of an inter-state gang. Apart from launching a manhunt to track the burglars, they have sounded an alert in the surrounding districts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana State and Karnataka.