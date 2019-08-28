Nation Crime 28 Aug 2019 UP girl who alleged ...
Nation, Crime

UP girl who alleged harassment by BJP leader Chinmayanand still missing

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 28, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 5:17 pm IST
Police have said the missing girl has not been using her mobile phone which has made it difficult for them to trace the law student.
Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Chanappa said the BJP leader was booked under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC based on the father's complaint. (Photo: PTI)
 Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Chanappa said the BJP leader was booked under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC based on the father's complaint. (Photo: PTI)

Shahjahanpur: The law student from UP’s Shahjahanpur, who went missing three days ago following her sexual harassment allegations against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, is still untraceable.

Police have said the missing girl has not been using her mobile phone which has made it difficult for them to trace the law student, according to India Today.

 

In response to the incident, a group of Supreme Court lawyers have filed a petition to the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, to take suo moto cognizance of media reports on the case.

Voicing their fears, these lawyers said they did not want a repeat of the Unnao rape case.

The police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand after a student went missing following her allegation in a video clip that he had been harassing her.

The law student’s father had also filed a complaint with the police accusing Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her. This charge has been vehemently refuted by Chinmayanand’s lawyer who claimed it was a "conspiracy" to blackmail him.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Chanappa said the BJP leader was booked under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC based on the father's complaint, according to India Today.

In a video clip posted by the woman online, she said she was under threat from a leader of the ‘sant’ community, without naming Chinmayanand or specifying the kind of harassment she allegedly faced.

But the woman's father on Tuesday alleged that she has gone missing at the behest of the 72-year-old BJP leader, who heads Mumukshu ashram. She is a post-graduate student in one of the colleges run by the ashram. Her father alleged that Chinmayanand and "some others" sexually abused her and other girls.

...
Tags: shahjahanpur, swami chinmayanand, bjp, missing
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur


Latest From Nation

A number of bilateral arrangements in defence co-operation and cultural exchange exist between the two countries.

INS Tarkash makes port call in Senegal

'He has made a complete U-turn not due to his own will but due to circumstances and public pressure,' Javadekar said. (Photo: File)

Rahul's comments on Kashmir situation gave Pak 'handle' to target India: BJP

In his concluding remark, Shah stressed that the forces must adopt scientific methods for investigations and modernisation should be carried out in a proper manner. (Photo: ANI)

National security important to make India USD 5-trillion economy: Amit Shah

Reiterating the government's stand that Kashmir is India's internal issue, he accused Pakistan of funding and training terrorists. (Photo: File)

'Befitting reply, if attacked', VP Venkaiah Naidu warns Pakistan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii, crosses over 4000 km

The 21-foot-long (6.4-meter-long) vessel endured rough weather, including when Hurricane Flossie passed within 60 miles (200 kilometres). (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Man kisses Rahul Gandhi during Wayanad visit

The former Congress president is no stranger to such incidents as he was also kissed by a woman supporter during a rally in Gujarat this year in February. (Photo: ANI)
 

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra made sure hubby Nick Jonas is never lonely; pic inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Statue of Unity' in TIME's 100 greatest places 2019 list

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: In pics

Carmaker has pegged the XL6 as a premium offering.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi teacher dies after fight with vendors over price of headphone

On receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the exit gate of Old Delhi Railway station and found a man lying there. (Photo: Representational)

Justice Sunil Gaur, who rejected Chidambaram's bail, to head PMLA tribunal

Justice Gaur had stated in his order that Chidambaram in the 'kingpin' in the money laundering case. (Photo: Delhi High Court website)

22-yr-old deaf, speech impaired woman gangraped in Chhattisgarh; 5 arrested

The woman was returning home from the market when the accused forced her to sit on a motorcycle and took her to a nearby secluded place where they allegedly raped her. (Representational Image)

Give 20k and get good rank: UP railway police arrests 2 surveyors for demanding bribe

Rohit and Vinayak, employees of a private firm had been hired by Quality Council of India (QCI) to undertake a survey related to cleanliness and passengers at 12 railway stations in Muradabad range. (Photo: ANI)

3-year-old girl raped by teen in Haryana's Rewari

On Monday, the girl was playing outside her home in a society when the boy, a resident of the same society, lured the girl away to an empty room and allegedly raped the minor. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham