Nation Crime 28 Aug 2019 Give 20k and get goo ...
Nation, Crime

Give 20k and get good rank: UP railway police arrests 2 surveyors for demanding bribe

ANI
Published Aug 28, 2019, 8:08 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 8:08 am IST
The Railway Board has tasked QCI with carrying out survey pertaining to cleanliness and passenger services.
Rohit and Vinayak, employees of a private firm had been hired by Quality Council of India (QCI) to undertake a survey related to cleanliness and passengers at 12 railway stations in Muradabad range. (Photo: ANI)
 Rohit and Vinayak, employees of a private firm had been hired by Quality Council of India (QCI) to undertake a survey related to cleanliness and passengers at 12 railway stations in Muradabad range. (Photo: ANI)

Moradabad: Two male surveyors were arrested by the Railway Police at Moradabad Railway Station here for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a rail staff in exchange for giving the station a good rank.

Rohit and Vinayak, employees of a private firm had been hired by Quality Council of India (QCI) to undertake a survey related to cleanliness and passengers at 12 railway stations in Muradabad range.

 

The duo was taken into custody after Chief Commercial Inspector (CMI) Jitendra Singh filed a complaint with the Railway Police.

Singh in his complaint alleged that the two surveyors had demanded Rs 10,000 each after collecting feedback from 250 passengers at the Muradabad Railway Station on Tuesday morning. Singh alleged that the money was demanded from him in return for giving a good ranking to the station.

A case has been registered against them for involving in corrupt practices, Deputy SP, Railway, Murabadab, Pramod Kumar Tiwari said.
The surveyors, however, have denied the allegations.

The Railway Board has tasked QCI with carrying out survey pertaining to cleanliness and passenger services at 700 railway station across the country. The QCI has outsourced the work.

...
Tags: up police, railway police, bribe
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Moradabad


Latest From Nation

Satyanarayana said that these are the mere tip of the iceberg and added that the YSRCP government will expose the irregularities and corrupt practices of the TDP government. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra minister accuses Chandrababu's TDP govt of corruption, insider trading

(Photo: File)

What's up today: SC to hear petitions on Article 370, Chidambaram's plea in SC

On Monday, the girl was playing outside her home in a society when the boy, a resident of the same society, lured the girl away to an empty room and allegedly raped the minor. (Photo: Representational)

3-year-old girl raped by teen in Haryana's Rewari

Police remove a vehicle from which weapons were recovered from the compound of the Government Law College in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Thiruvananthapuram: Many hurt in SFI-KSU clash



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Caught on Camera: Burglar's vehicle stolen while he was robbing store across street

A man from Washington faced instant Karma when someone his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, said police. (Photo: Facebbok/ videoscreengrab)
 

Tejas Express fares to be 50 pc less than flights on same routes

The railways has provision for providing tickets at concessional rates to 53 categories, including senior citizens, differently-abled, patients and award winners.
 

Thai palace releases rare images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s royal consort

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn with royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. (Photo: AFP)
 

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Kiran left for Jammu with the idols on Monday and is expected to reach by Wednesday.
 

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here are netizen's reactions

Melania Trump's husband, US President Donald Trump, stands by her with downcast eyes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

KFC to test meatless chicken at Georgia restaurant

KFC’s foray into plant-based meat follows Burger King’s debut earlier this year of the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its signature beef hamburger developed with Impossible Foods. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

3-year-old girl raped by teen in Haryana's Rewari

On Monday, the girl was playing outside her home in a society when the boy, a resident of the same society, lured the girl away to an empty room and allegedly raped the minor. (Photo: Representational)

Chennai: Alcoholic auto driver stabs wife to death

Udhaya Kumar who was hiding a kitchen knife inside his dress, allegedly stabbed her repeatedly on her chest and neck, and fled the spot.

Chennai: Two arrested for snatching purse

The hand purse was recovered and Archana was handed over to Ayanavaram police. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Impersonator gang cheats bank of Rs 8.2 lakh

The bank staff later approached the management of the car showroom from which they purportedly rece-ived the call, and were told that no one had made the call. That is when they realised they had been deceived, and went to the police.

Hyderabad: Thief spends leisurely hour at victim’s home, steals Rs 2 crore

The burglar is seen in the CCTV footage wearing a mask and walking barefooted. Police say that from the way the theft was committed, the burglar was a highly skilled professional.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham