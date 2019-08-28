Give 20k and get good rank: UP railway police arrests 2 surveyors for demanding bribe

Rohit and Vinayak, employees of a private firm had been hired by Quality Council of India (QCI) to undertake a survey related to cleanliness and passengers at 12 railway stations in Muradabad range. (Photo: ANI)

Moradabad: Two male surveyors were arrested by the Railway Police at Moradabad Railway Station here for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a rail staff in exchange for giving the station a good rank.

Rohit and Vinayak, employees of a private firm had been hired by Quality Council of India (QCI) to undertake a survey related to cleanliness and passengers at 12 railway stations in Muradabad range.

The duo was taken into custody after Chief Commercial Inspector (CMI) Jitendra Singh filed a complaint with the Railway Police.

Singh in his complaint alleged that the two surveyors had demanded Rs 10,000 each after collecting feedback from 250 passengers at the Muradabad Railway Station on Tuesday morning. Singh alleged that the money was demanded from him in return for giving a good ranking to the station.

A case has been registered against them for involving in corrupt practices, Deputy SP, Railway, Murabadab, Pramod Kumar Tiwari said.

The surveyors, however, have denied the allegations.

The Railway Board has tasked QCI with carrying out survey pertaining to cleanliness and passenger services at 700 railway station across the country. The QCI has outsourced the work.