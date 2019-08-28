Nation Crime 28 Aug 2019 22-yr-old deaf, spee ...
Nation, Crime

22-yr-old deaf, speech impaired woman gangraped in Chhattisgarh; 5 arrested

PTI
Published Aug 28, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 9:08 am IST
The alleged incident took place on the night of August 25 in a village, police said.
The woman was returning home from the market when the accused forced her to sit on a motorcycle and took her to a nearby secluded place where they allegedly raped her. (Representational Image)
 The woman was returning home from the market when the accused forced her to sit on a motorcycle and took her to a nearby secluded place where they allegedly raped her. (Representational Image)

Bilaspur: A 22-year-old deaf and mute woman was allegedly raped by five men in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Tuesday.

All the accused have been arrested.

 

The alleged incident took place on the night of August 25 in a village under the Marwahi police station limits, said Pradip Arya, Station House Officer (SHO).

The woman was returning home from the market when the accused forced her to sit on a motorcycle and took her to a nearby secluded place where they allegedly raped her.

After committing the crime they fled, leaving her at the spot.                        

On reaching home, she narrated the incident to her mother and aunt through sign language, after which a complaint was lodged at Marwahi police station on Monday, SHO Arya said.

The police called up a teacher from a school for the differently-abled to communicate with the girl.

The accused were identified as Dole Kujur, Sanjiv Kumar Uraon, Suraj Lahre, Krishna Kujur and Gauri Shankar Uraon, and all of them were soon rounded up.

A case of gangrape and other relevant offences under the Indian Penal Code was registered against them, the SHO said, adding that further probe was on.

...
Tags: crime, crime against women, rape, gangrape, indian penal code
Location: India, Chhatisgarh


Latest From Nation

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: 'I disagree with this government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it.' (Photo: File)

Kashmir India’s internal issue, violence in J&K instigated by Pak: Rahul

Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said unlike the BJP, everyone has the right to express themselves in the Congress as the party has not indulged in 'demonisation' as some of the BJP leaders have. (Photo: File)

If Oppn starts singing praises, democracy will be destroyed: Congress

Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations Sehrish Asgar said primary and middle schools are open in the Kashmir Valley and attendance in schools has increased in past few days. (Photo: ANI)

High schools in Jammu and Kashmir to reopen today

Apart from one, identified as Rajjak who had his passport with him, the rest did not possess any valid travel document, the Railway Police said. (Photo: ANI)

3 Bangladeshi including woman taken for trafficking, arrested in UP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Caught on Camera: Burglar's vehicle stolen while he was robbing store across street

A man from Washington faced instant Karma when someone his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, said police. (Photo: Facebbok/ videoscreengrab)
 

Tejas Express fares to be 50 pc less than flights on same routes

The railways has provision for providing tickets at concessional rates to 53 categories, including senior citizens, differently-abled, patients and award winners.
 

Thai palace releases rare images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s royal consort

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn with royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. (Photo: AFP)
 

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Kiran left for Jammu with the idols on Monday and is expected to reach by Wednesday.
 

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here are netizen's reactions

Melania Trump's husband, US President Donald Trump, stands by her with downcast eyes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

KFC to test meatless chicken at Georgia restaurant

KFC’s foray into plant-based meat follows Burger King’s debut earlier this year of the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its signature beef hamburger developed with Impossible Foods. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Give 20k and get good rank: UP railway police arrests 2 surveyors for demanding bribe

Rohit and Vinayak, employees of a private firm had been hired by Quality Council of India (QCI) to undertake a survey related to cleanliness and passengers at 12 railway stations in Muradabad range. (Photo: ANI)

3-year-old girl raped by teen in Haryana's Rewari

On Monday, the girl was playing outside her home in a society when the boy, a resident of the same society, lured the girl away to an empty room and allegedly raped the minor. (Photo: Representational)

Chennai: Alcoholic auto driver stabs wife to death

Udhaya Kumar who was hiding a kitchen knife inside his dress, allegedly stabbed her repeatedly on her chest and neck, and fled the spot.

Chennai: Two arrested for snatching purse

The hand purse was recovered and Archana was handed over to Ayanavaram police. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Impersonator gang cheats bank of Rs 8.2 lakh

The bank staff later approached the management of the car showroom from which they purportedly rece-ived the call, and were told that no one had made the call. That is when they realised they had been deceived, and went to the police.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham