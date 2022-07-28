  
Nation Crime 28 Jul 2022 JH gangrape: Law sho ...
Nation, Crime

JH gangrape: Law should be uniform for all, argue activists

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Jul 28, 2022, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2022, 1:17 pm IST
“The system is such that nobody is scared of committing a crime, especially when it comes to rape,” said Sharma. V. Sandhya, national convener, Progressive Organisation for Women, said the accused or the victim must be treated according to their age as a minor or a major.(Representational DC Image)
 “The system is such that nobody is scared of committing a crime, especially when it comes to rape,” said Sharma. V. Sandhya, national convener, Progressive Organisation for Women, said the accused or the victim must be treated according to their age as a minor or a major.(Representational DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Women’s right activists in the city reacted vehemently on the five juvenile accused in the Jubilee Hills minor girl’s gang-rape case being granted bail by the courts and said the law was not the same for those who have good political, economical and muscle power. Bail should not be granted so easily to those who committed heinous, horrific and severe crime, added the activists. Questioning the way each accused was treated by the system, social activist Yamuna Pathak said not all criminals were treated the same way. She said the juvenile accused were getting lavish and royal treatment even in jail. “The law should be uniform for all. The minors were treated royally and now they are released on bail. Is this how the accused are treated when they do something this heinous? If an accused is proven guilty, they must be punished. But our system doesn’t allow the accused to be guilty as they get away using their influences and political power. How can the accused be free so easily? When all the evidence collected so far prove that they committed the rape, how can they be let loose so easily,” questioned Pathak. Human rights activist Dhruva Narayan Sharma said there was no fear of law anywhere, be it the rich or the poor. “The system is such that nobody is scared of committing a crime, especially when it comes to rape,” said Sharma. V. Sandhya, national convener, Progressive Organisation for Women, said the accused or the victim must be treated according to their age as a minor or a major. Before anybody gets a bail, the severity of the crime must be considered. “Only the court is supposed to make a decision on who should be getting a bail. The public prosecution can also present arguments for the rejection of bail and the police can demand for the rejection of the bail as well,” she said.

...
Tags: gangrape, jubilee hills rape case, hyderabad gang rape, hyderabad news, hyderabad minor rapes girl
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (ANI)

Slip of the tongue: Adhir on calling President Murmu 'rashtrapatni'

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy (DC)

Congress split on Rajgopal, but tells him to hang on

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC upholds ED's powers under stringent PMLA

Most of the activists moved to Chattisgarh or Odisha during the last couple of months. (Representational Image/PTI)

Andhra Pradesh free from Maoists, says intel report



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police over remarks against Prophet

Citizens hold banner during a demonstration in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2022, in favour of former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed. (SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

Jahangirpuri riots main conspirators held: Cops

Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Protests against 'Agnipath' turn violent in Bihar; House of Deputy CM attacked

Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Centre, Tuesday announced the short-term recruitment plan to enlist young citizens into the armed forces. (PTI)

Woman school teacher killed by militants in Valley

Security personnel stand guard as people from the Kashmiri Pandit community block a road to protest against the killing of the school teacher Rajni Bala, near Srinagar Airport, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI)

ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee over school jobs scam

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->