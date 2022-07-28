  
Jagan assures resettlement of Polavaram-hit by September

Published Jul 28, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2022, 12:04 am IST
CM Jagan made the assurance during the second day of his visit to flood-affected Koyaguru and Chatti villages in Chintur mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. (By Arrangement)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday assured people affected by Polavaram project up to 41.15 metre contour level that they will be provided all financial relief and shifted to their rehabilitation colonies by September.

The CM made the assurance during the second day of his visit to flood-affected Koyaguru and Chatti villages in Chintur mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “We are going to shift by September all Polavaram project-affected people living up to 41.15 metre contour level to rehabilitation centres, where permanent houses have been built, after paying all dues as per norms of Rehabilitation and Resettlement package. It will cost ₹20,000 crore to provide R&R package to shift those living up to 45.72 metre contour level. As the state government cannot afford to arrange such a huge amount to settle the issue of relief and rehabilitation, we will approach the Centre for the same.”

The Chief Minister further underlined: “I raised the issue of sanctioning funds for Polavaram project and also for relief and rehabilitation during my meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will meet him again and inform him about the hardships you people are facing. If it cost just ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,000 crore, I would have handled it. But as we require a huge amount, we have to get the funds released from the Centre. I assure you that we will not fill water into the dam without settling the issue of financial relief and rehabilitation at least up to 41.15 metre contour level. We will fill the dam only after settling your issues, if necessary by even arranging funds on our own. We have so far spent ₹2,900 crore and we are yet to receive funds from the Centre,” he pointed out.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that Polavaram project will be filled up to its brim in a phased manner over a period of three years to ensure its safety as per recommendations of the Central Water Commission.

The CM announced that four agency mandals, including Chintur, Kunavaram, V.R. Puram and Yetapaka, will soon be declared as revenue divisions. He also announced enhanced relief up to ₹5 lakh to those who parted with their farm lands for Polavaram project based on assurance given to them by former chief minister late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. He said that those who have got ₹1.5 lakh as compensation will get an additional ₹3.5 lakh, taking the total relief made available to ₹5 lakh per acre.

During his interaction with villagers, he asked them whether they have got rice of 25 kg and other essential commodities, financial assistance of ₹2,000 per family, and proper accommodation at the relief camps. The villagers responded positively. The Chief Minister then said, “Your sacrifice of parting with your houses and crops for Polavaram project to benefit the state will always be remembered. I assure you that no injustice will be done to you under any circumstances.”

With the first flood warning level at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage withdrawn on Tuesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete enumeration of damage caused, including to houses and crops, within two weeks and put up the list of damages on display at secretariats. He said in case anything is missing from this list, people concerned can bring the same to officials’ attention. The list will then be revised and put up again. After three weeks, the final list of damage to houses, crops and other things will be submitted to state government which, in turn, will take another two weeks’ time to verify them and provide relief to affected people.

The CM also announced enhanced relief of ₹10,000 for villagers who suffered damages to their thatched houses. He said unlike in the erstwhile two districts where only two district collectors, two SPs and two joint-collectors could come to their rescue, after restructuring of districts, six district collectors and six SPs along with a host of officials have been pressed into service to provide relief to them. He appreciated Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector Sumit Kumar for staying in the flood-hit areas and supervising relief operations for 20 days without going home.

Later in the day, the CM interacted with the flood-hit people at Kannai Gutta village of Velerupadu mandal in Eluru district and enquired whether they got all relief from the officials and assured all help.

 

...
