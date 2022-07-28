Chargesheet filed in JH gangrape case

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said that a video shot by the accused of the crime will be placed against them by the prosecutors. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against six persons in the case of a minor’s gangrape that took place on May 28.

Calling the chargesheet “foolproof”, the police said the chargesheet against five minor accused, including a legislator’s son, was filed with the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), while the chargesheet against prime accused Mohammed Saduddin Malik was filed with the metropolitan magistrate court in Nampally. Both the documents have the same content, they said. As many as 24 witnesses are mentioned in the chargesheet.

Currently, all the minor accused are out on bail while Malik is lodged in Chanchalguda jail, after his bail plea was dismissed by the High Court on Wednesday.

ACP M. Sudarshan, who is the investigating officer in the case, filed the chargesheet within 56 days from the date of the crime.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said that a video shot by the accused of the crime will be placed against them by the prosecutors. “We have given priority to this case and are confident that the accused will be convicted, as during the test of identification parade (TIP), the victim identified the accused,” the officer said.

Further, the sequence of events, as per the evidence collected, matches the sequence of the crime along with the date and time, a second police official said.

The technical team collected the evidence from the mobile phones of the accused, CCTV camera footage and other scientific evidence, the official said.

The victim was raped on May 28, in a stationary car, near the Pedamma Temple in Jubilee Hills, following which she, accompanied by her father, filed a complaint with the police on May 31.

The police immediately arrested all the accused, reconstructed the scene of the crime, performed a potency test on June 10 and held the identification parade on June 27.