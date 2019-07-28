Nation Crime 28 Jul 2019 SRPF jawan commits s ...
Nation, Crime

SRPF jawan commits suicide in Nagpur

ANI
Published Jul 28, 2019, 9:04 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 9:04 am IST
According to the police control room, the incident occurred at around 10.11 pm.
At the time of filing the report, police were conducting the 'panchnama' of the body. (Photo: Representational)
 At the time of filing the report, police were conducting the 'panchnama' of the body. (Photo: Representational)

Nagpur: An SRPF jawan posted at Reserve Bank of India, Nagpur, allegedly shot himself with his service gun on Saturday night while on duty, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Prassana Maske working with Group 4 of the Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force, they said.

 

According to the police control room, the incident occurred at around 10.11 pm.

At the time of filing the report, police were conducting the 'panchnama' of the body.

...
Tags: srpf jawan, suicide
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur


Latest From Nation

The incident took place on Friday evening near Bhogal bus stand. (Photo: Representational)

Police suspects stabbing of woman in Bhogal was fallout of unreciprocated love

A Vistara Airline parked at the Mumbai airport here was dented after an empty baggage container of another airline, propelled by gusty wind accidentally rolled off and hit the starboard side of one of its engines, an official statement from the airline said. (Representational Image)

Baggage container rolls off in wind, hits parked Vistara aircraft in Mumbai

In the first phase, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet with the ambassadors and consulate generals. (Photo: File)

AP govt to hold mega conference to attract investments

In the letter addressed to Rijiju, Batra said the IOA has decided that India will not attend the Congress of CWG in Kigali, Rwanda, from September 3 to 5 later this year. (Photo: ANI)

IOA president writes to Kiren Rijiju, urging to boycott CWG Games 2022



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on hotel for 'over-charging' actor Rahul Bose for two bananas

Actor Rahul Bose (Photo: Instagram)
 

Nation remembers 'missile man', former Prez Kalam on 4th death anniversary

Family of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam pay tribute at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Rameswaram on his fourth death anniversary. (Photo: ANI)
 

Viral video: Man’s bungee jumping rope snaps mid-air, caught on camera

In the video, a group of people are seen looking as a crane hoists the man above ground. Moments later, the jump begins.Within few seconds, the rope snaps and man was seen plummeting down on the safely cushion placed below. (Screengrab)
 

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday proposed during 1st Democracy Awards ceremony that women should be given seat reservation in the Parliament. (Photo: File)
 

Farmers shocked as suspected meteorite crashes in rice field in Bihar

Onlookers said the light brown-coloured object sent them fleeing from the field when it fell at their village on Wednesday afternoon, sending up smoke. (Representational Image)
 

Sad News: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

Joe Jonas with his dogs. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

SpiceJet technician killed during maintenance due to lack of training: Officials

Lack of proper training, unsupervised maintenance and the airline not adhering to 'basic maintenance practices' led to a young SpiceJet technician losing his life while servicing an aircraft at Kolkata airport in the early hours of July 9, a probe by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has revealed. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Cops nab woman who stole from kin

The main accused was identified as Khushboo Naidu, a relative of the complainant P. Vinay Kumari. Along with Khushboo, the police also arrested her accomplices S. Vamshi Krishna and V. Surya Krishna. Ms Kumari, 54, is a telephone operator incharge at the Telangana State Police Academy.

2 kg gold, diamond jewellery stolen from Kukatpally villa

The house has CCTV cameras. The footage of the cameras showed the two persons entering the house. Kukatpally police registered a case and formed teams which are on the clues picked up at the site to nab the suspects, said the police. (Representational Image)

CBI takes Deepak Talwar into custody after court dismisses anticipatory bail plea

The CBI on Friday took corporate lobbyist and fugitive offender Deepak Talwar into custody in connection with an aviation scam being investigated by the agency. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad woman kidnapped on pretext of providing job

'We are verifying all the CCTVs in and around the area and further investigation is on,' the Police Officer said. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham