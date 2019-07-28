Deceased Kerala cop's wife claim caste discrimination, says he was stripped, tortured

Kumar's wife Sajini and brother Rangan have alleged that he was subjected to overwork and tortured psychologically as he belonged to the Adivasi community. (Photo: ANI | Representational))

Thiruvananthapuram: The mystery surrounding the death of a Kerala cop again came to light on Saturday after the family alleged that he was facing caste discrimination and mental torture by his fellow policemen.

Kumar worked with the Kallekkad Armed Reserve camp in Palakkad district. His body was found knocked down by a train near the railway tracks.

Kumar's wife Sajini and brother Rangan have alleged that he was subjected to overwork and tortured psychologically as he belonged to the Adivasi community, reported News18.

The family also accused his colleagues of abusing him for his background, calling him an ‘idiot’ and said that the pent up frustration might have led him to take his life. The family insisted that Kumar was not going through any problems other than work-related pressure. It also did not rule out a well-planned murder behind the unnatural death.

The wife, Sajini also alleged that her husband had been stripped naked and tortured before being murdered. “He could not contact family for three months after his mobile phone was seized," she was quoted as telling a Malayalam daily.

Kumar seemed to have opened up about the harassment he faced once he stayed away from work, his brother told News18. "He met the district police chief and revealed about the policemen who tortured her while joining duty back," Rangan said.

However, Superintendent of Police G Sivavikram, while admitting that Kumar had discussed with him the police quarters-related issues, ruled out allegations of caste discrimination.

A special investigation team headed by Palakkad Special Branch DySP is probing the case.