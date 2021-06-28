Cop, spouse and daughter shot dead by militants in Pulwama

Srinagar: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was shot dead and his wife and daughter critically injured by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's southern Pulwama district late Sunday night.

The mother-daughter duo succumbed to their injuries in hospital later. The SPO's son is reportedly serving in the Army.

The police said two to three gunmen barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmed in Hariparigam village of Awantipora area of Pulwama and resorted to indiscriminate firing, resulting into the on-the-spot death of the police official and grievously injuring his 45-year-old wife Raja Banoo and daughter Rafia Jan, 25.

The trio was rushed to a nearby healthcare facility, where doctors declared Ahmed brought dead while as his wife and daughter were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in neighbouring Anantnag district. However, Banoo succumbed to her injuries within a few hours, the police and hospital sources said.

As the condition of the cop's daughter also deteriorated, she was brought to Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) for specialized treatment. But she too died at around 4 am on Monday, the hospital officials said.

Reports said that Ahmed's son is serving in the Army and was away on duty when the attack took place.