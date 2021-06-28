Nation Crime 28 Jun 2021 Cop, spouse and daug ...
Nation, Crime

Cop, spouse and daughter shot dead by militants in Pulwama

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jun 28, 2021, 10:59 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2021, 10:59 am IST
The mother-daughter duo succumbed to their injuries in hospital later
The SPO's son is reportedly serving in the Army. (Photo: Representational)
 The SPO's son is reportedly serving in the Army. (Photo: Representational)

Srinagar: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was shot dead and his wife and daughter critically injured by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's southern Pulwama district late Sunday night.

The mother-daughter duo succumbed to their injuries in hospital later. The SPO's son is reportedly serving in the Army.

 

The police said two to three gunmen barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmed in Hariparigam village of Awantipora area of Pulwama  and resorted to indiscriminate firing, resulting into the on-the-spot death of the police official and grievously injuring his 45-year-old wife Raja Banoo and daughter Rafia Jan, 25.

The trio was rushed to a nearby healthcare facility, where doctors declared Ahmed  brought dead while as his wife and daughter were  shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in neighbouring Anantnag district. However, Banoo succumbed to her injuries within a few hours, the police and hospital sources said.  

 

As the condition of the cop's daughter also deteriorated, she was brought to Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) for specialized treatment. But she too died at around 4 am on Monday, the hospital officials said.

Reports said that Ahmed's son is serving in the Army and was away on duty when the attack took place.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

The Vice President also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister of India in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

Vice President remembers PV Narasimha Rao's commitment to national development

A beneficiary reacts while getting Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 46,148 fresh Covid cases, death toll nears 4 lakh with 979 new fatalities

A beneficiary reacts while getting Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: PTI)

Covid vaccination drive in Navi Mumbai to vaccinate potential super-spreaders

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad math wizard solves Reimann Hypothesis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Two-month-old baby found dead in water tank near Hyderabad

It was learnt that the police have taken into custody a paternal uncle of the baby for questioning. The police said the man did not have any children of his own. — Representational image/By arrangement

Viral video shows young girl tortured by five men, police releases images of culprits

In view of the viral video, the Assam Police has released the images of the five suspected culprits and sought more information from the public leading to their arrest. (Photos released by Assam Police)

Two arrested for rape, murder of 12-year-old girl in UP's Fatehpur

A post-mortem examination of the victim confirmed rape and then murder by throttling. (DC file photo)

WhatsApp sues Indian govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy

The lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants. (Photo: PTI)

Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in case of sexually assaulting minor girl

The court, after hearing the submissions, granted bail to the accused, saying his detention will serve no purpose as the probe into the matter is completed and nothing has to be recovered from him. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham