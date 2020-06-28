96th Day Of Lockdown

Thoothukudi custodial death: Rajinikanth calls Jayaraj's widow to offer condolences

Rajinikanth spoke to P Jayaraj's widow over the phone and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family
Southern superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday expressed deep pain and grief at the tragic death of two traders of Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district after the father-son duo were allegedly thrashed in police custody.

Rajinikanth spoke to P Jayaraj's widow over the phone and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family,  the actor's public relations manager said in a tweet on Sunday.  It lent a warm personal touch to the actor's response to a grave tragedy that has hit the national headlines at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

 

Jayaraj and his son Bennix, arrested for allegedly violating lockdown norms on business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23, with their relatives alleging that they were physically assaulted at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel.

The incident had triggered a political and civil society furore leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors. Demands have been made for stringent action against the erring policemen.

Meanwhile, the BJP Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan expressed hope that justice would be done in this custodial death case. The duo were the sold breadwinners of the family. Mr. Murugan said, "...the Sathankulam incident is a blot on the Tamil Nadu police," adding that action against the culprits was the need of the hour. The BJP would be willing to assist the family in any way to get justice, he said.

