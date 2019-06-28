Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Crime 28 Jun 2019 3873 cases filed by ...
Nation, Crime

3873 cases filed by Hyd traffic police against vehicles carrying school children

ANI
Published Jun 28, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Autos, school vans and buses have been booked in various cases while some vehicles have been seized too.
At least 14 drivers found carrying school children in a drunken state, Additional Commissioner of Traffic, Anil Kumar said. (Representational Image)
 At least 14 drivers found carrying school children in a drunken state, Additional Commissioner of Traffic, Anil Kumar said. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Traffic police booked around 3873 cases in a special drive carried out against vehicles carrying school children for violating norms. At least 14 drivers found carrying school children in a drunken state, Additional Commissioner of Traffic, Anil Kumar said.

"After the summer vacation, the schools have re-opened and to ensure the safety of school children we started a special drive. In this drive, we have taken the help of the Transport department. This special drive is being run in the city during the morning and afternoon since June 12," Anil Kumar told ANI here.

 

"Till now we have booked more than 3,873 cases on the vehicles carrying school children, which includes various violations like carrying more than the number of allowed children, drivers not having a driving license, vehicles running without fitness certificate and driver under influence of alcohol," he added.

Autos, school vans and buses have been booked in various cases while some vehicles have been seized too.

"2,944 cases were booked on autos and 929 cases were booked on school vans and school buses. Out of these, eight auto drivers and six school van drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. We immediately seized their vehicles and registered cases against them. We have also called parents and management for counselling and also served notices to the school management," Anil Kumar said.

...
Tags: traffic, police, vehicles, van, school bus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)

Kejriwal meets Sitharaman, urges to clear Rs 3,000 cr pending IGST dues of Delhi

'Mann Ki Baat' programme is resuming from June 30 at 11 am. (Photo: File)

BJP plans to take 'Mann Ki Baat' programme to more people

Three men have been arrested and a search is on to nab the other accused, another police official said, without revealing the arrested men's names. (Representational Image)

Muslim cab driver beaten up in Mumbai, asked to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

ANMMC Medical Superintendent Dr Vijay Krishna Prasad. (Photo: ANI)

Doctors' leave cancelled, new ward set up to tackle AES: Bihar hospital official



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: AP)
 

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 receives standing ovation from Bollywood at screening

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.
 

History behind the iconic Pride flag

The flag was used since 1978, but only in 1994 did it become a symbol for LGBTQ pride. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Maharashtra: Get 50 paisa on returning used plastic milk packets

The government has come forward with the idea of recycling of milk packets in the wake of plastic ban in the state. (Representational Image)
 

Watch: US woman pulled over for driving toy truck, charged with public intoxication

Police spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: BJP MLA threatens official for not inviting her to an event

BJP MLA from Vidisha, Leena Jain allegedly threatened an official in Gyaraspur for not inviting her to an event. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Kollam: State seeks sops for cashew sector

Mavelikkara MP Kodikkunnil Suresh on Thursday raised the issue faced by cashew sector in the Lok Sabha. He demanded the Central Government to announce a package worth Rs. 1,000 crore to revive the cashew industry in the State.

JK Bank case: IT sleuths raid 4 premises in Kashmir, 6 in Jammu

‘During the search, it was detected that the tax evader has been given the illegal benefit of Rs 60 crore by J&K Bank. His outstanding loan of Rs 190 crore was settled at Rs 130 crore, although he did not deserve any concessional treatment,’ IT department said. (photo: Representational)

Young couple found dead in Agra in a suspected case of honour killing

The uncle of the deceased boy, Phool Singh, has alleged that the teenagers were murdered by relatives of the girl. (Photo: ANI)

2 men throw stones at leopard in zoo in Gujarat, VMC to step up security

Two inebriated men threw stones at a leopard in a zoo here in Gujarat, prompting the civic authorities to step up security arrangements for the animals. (Representational Image)

Stock of arms seized from car in Assam

Photo: For representational pupose
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham