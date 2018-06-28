search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad: Son kills mother after she loses money in chit fund business

He was feeling humiliated with depositors frequently visiting their house seeking a return of their deposits made in the chit fund.
Madan, in his early 20s, allegedly attacked his mother in the head and later throttled her to death around midnight, the ACP said. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son at their house over a failed chit fund business run by her, police said on Thursday.

Madan was taken into custody after his family members, on being informed by him about the late last night killing, alerted the police, Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

 

He was feeling humiliated with depositors frequently visiting their house seeking a return of their deposits made in the chit fund, another police official said quoting preliminary investigations.

Madan, in his early 20s, allegedly attacked his mother in the head and later throttled her to death around midnight, the ACP said.

The woman had "suffered" losses in the chit fund business and had been staying at her brother's house after the chit members started demanding a return of their deposits, he said.

She was brought to their house by Madan on Wednesday and following a quarrel he fatally attacked her.

The woman had reportedly used the chit fund amount for her daughter's marriage a few months ago, police said adding a case of murder had been registered.

